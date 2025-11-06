A nine-month-old baby has died after a dog attack in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, involving an XL Bully that held a government certificate of exemption. Officers said the six-year-old male dog was sedated, taken from the scene, and later put down at the vet's.

Police said the animal had been registered as exempt under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, allowing it to remain with its owner despite the recent ban. The case has raised serious questions about how such animals continue to exist legally under transitional arrangements.

The tragedy has reignited debate over gaps in the United Kingdom's dangerous dog legislation, particularly the exemption system, breed identification and enforcement. Campaigners and officials are calling for a clearer framework to ensure public safety and consistency across police forces.

Background to the Exemption and Ban

In September 2023, the government announced that the XL Bully would be added to the list of prohibited dog types under the Dangerous Dogs Act, with the ban taking effect from 31 December 2023 in England and Wales. Owners of existing dogs could apply for a certificate of exemption if the animal was microchipped, neutered, insured and kept on a lead and muzzle in public.

The dog involved in the Rogiet attack had been exempted before the full ban came into force, according to The Guardian. The transitional period created a category of legally owned but tightly regulated XL Bullies. Critics argue that the exemption process has nonetheless allowed dangerous dogs to remain in homes across the country.

Loopholes Exposed

According to Gwent Police, the dog in the Monmouthshire case held a valid exemption certificate issued in 2024. The force said owners were not required to provide detailed proof of breed type when applying. Breed determination is now only valid when conducted by a trained Dog Legislation Officer or an independent expert.

Data obtained through a Freedom of Information request shows that in 2024, police across England and Wales seized about 3,400 suspected XL Bully-type dogs, roughly half of all dangerous dogs taken that year, The Independent reported. Campaigners say that inconsistent assessments and limited enforcement resources allow some dogs to remain legally registered despite ongoing risk, and that policing often occurs after incidents rather than through proactive checks.

Implications for Law and Public Safety

The use of exemptions for a banned breed has raised questions about the coherence of the UK's dangerous dog framework. If a type of dog is considered hazardous enough to prohibit, critics say, allowing it to remain under licence undermines the purpose of the ban and weakens public confidence in its effectiveness.

Attention has also turned to enforcement. The criteria for exemption, the training of breed assessors and the frequency of follow-up checks on microchipping and neutering are under review. Animal-welfare and victims' groups say stronger measures are needed to deter irresponsible ownership and support police enforcing the ban.

An nine-month baby boy was killed by a 6-year exempt bully XL in Rogiet. Neighbours say the dog could have been spooked by fireworks.



This is the 24th person in the UK to be killed by an XL Bully, XL Bully cross or pit bull terrier since November 2021. pic.twitter.com/WsopFzodpY — Bully Watch (@BullyWatchUK) November 5, 2025

Calls for Reform and Policy Review

In the Rogiet case, the dog was sedated and euthanised after the attack, and no arrests have been made while the investigation continues. The incident has prompted scrutiny of whether current laws are keeping pace with real-world risks.

The death of the nine-month-old has placed the effectiveness of the Dangerous Dogs Act under renewed focus. It exposes gaps in the exemption process, breed-type verification and enforcement. Policymakers and animal-welfare experts are now under pressure to ensure that legal compliance translates into genuine safety, and that similar tragedies are prevented in future.