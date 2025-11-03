A nine-month-old baby has died after being attacked by a dog inside a family home in southeast Wales.

The community of Rogiet, Monmouthshire, has been left in shock as police investigate the tragedy, which took place on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to the property in Crossway at around 6.00pm on 2 November, but despite the efforts of paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog involved has been seized by police, and an investigation is under way. Officers have not yet confirmed the breed or the exact circumstances of the attack, and the family are being supported by specialist officers.

What Happened

In a brief statement, Gwent Police said, 'A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog has been seized and removed from the property. Enquiries are ongoing.' The force added that officers understand the community's concern and urged people to avoid speculation while the investigation continues.

The house remains cordoned off, and forensic teams have been carrying out examinations. Local residents said they saw emergency vehicles arrive within minutes and have spoken of their disbelief at the news. The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it responded promptly, but the baby could not be saved.

The dog, which has been taken to a secure location, will be examined to determine its breed and any history of aggressive behaviour, according to LBC. Police have not confirmed whether it belonged to the family or was visiting the household.

Legal and Safety Context

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, several breeds are prohibited in England and Wales, including the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro and, since 2023, the XL Bully. Ownership of these dogs is heavily restricted, and breaches can result in seizure and prosecution.

The fact that the dog was removed by police suggests the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness and could lead to further legal action depending on the outcome of breed identification and ownership checks.

Experts note that while certain breeds are statistically linked to more serious attacks, any dog can be dangerous if left unsupervised, poorly trained or exposed to stressful environments. Children under one year old are particularly vulnerable because of their size and inability to protect themselves.

Wider Safety Concerns

This tragedy raises questions about how dogs and infants interact within domestic settings. Incidents involving babies often occur indoors, where supervision may lapse and owners underestimate the risk. Animal behaviour specialists stress that even trusted pets can react unpredictably to crying, movement or unfamiliar sounds.

As the investigation continues, police have urged the public not to share unverified information online. For residents of Rogiet, the focus remains on supporting the grieving family and ensuring such a devastating incident is never repeated.

The death of a nine-month-old baby in a private home is a stark reminder of the risks that can arise when dogs and young children share confined spaces. Authorities hope the inquiry will lead to greater understanding, clearer responsibility and improved safety for families across the UK.