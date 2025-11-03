It was an incredibly painful moment for a quiet village in Wales after a family dog attacked and killed a nine-month-old baby, leaving the small community of Rogiet reeling in disbelief and grief.

Police Rush To Scene After Frantic Calls For Help

Police and paramedics raced to a home on Crossway, Monmouthshire, around 6pm on Sunday evening after desperate reports of a dog attack inside the property. Despite frantic efforts by emergency crews, the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog, whose breed has not yet been disclosed, was seized and removed by officers as investigators launched a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the horrific incident.

Chief Superintendent John Davies of Gwent Police said: 'We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses. If you have concerns or information, then please do stop and talk with us.'

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward by calling 101, quoting reference 2500349915, or by sending a direct message on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). Anonymous tips can also be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

'All We Heard Was Screaming Police Cars'

Residents of the quiet Monmouthshire village described being jolted by the sound of sirens and emergency vehicles racing through the narrow streets.

One neighbour told WalesOnline: 'All we could hear at first was screaming police cars. I've lived here all of my life, it's a lovely, quiet village. What's happened is absolutely terrible. Truly, I feel nothing other than heartfelt sorrow for the family.'

He continued: 'After hearing the police cars I thought, "what is going on?" So me and some other neighbours came out to see. Someone said they could smell smoke, so at first we thought maybe it was a fire or a car crash. Our mind never would have taken us to what had really happened. When we found out how bad it really was, we all went back inside.'

Another resident added: 'Everyone here is just heartbroken. This is such a small place, we all know each other, and something like this, it's beyond words.'

Local Politician Calls It 'An Incredibly Painful Moment For The Whole Community'

Reform Senedd member for South Wales East, Laura Anne Jones, said she was 'deeply saddened' by the tragedy.

In a post shared on social media, she wrote: 'I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a young life in Rogiet. My heart goes out to the family and all those who knew and loved this little one. This is an incredibly painful moment for the whole community, and I know many people will be feeling grief and disbelief. My thoughts remain with the family and everyone affected as they face the difficult days ahead.'

Calls For Tougher Dog Laws After Surge In Fatal Attacks

The baby's death has reignited fury across Britain over dangerous dogs and what campaigners say are weak laws and poor government oversight.

According to the Office for National Statistics, fatal dog attacks in England and Wales have surged in recent years, with 16 deaths recorded in 2023, the highest figure ever reported. Thousands more people are hospitalised every year for dog bites or maulings, many involving family pets inside their own homes.

Animal welfare groups are calling for urgent reforms, including stricter licensing rules, mandatory training for owners and tougher penalties for those who allow aggressive dogs to roam or breed unchecked. Critics say ministers have failed to act despite repeated warnings.

Village In Mourning As Tributes Pile Up Outside Family Home

As flowers and teddy bears began to appear outside the home on Crossway, residents gathered quietly, some holding hands and wiping away tears.

The village, known for its friendly streets and strong community spirit, is now at the centre of a national conversation about safety, responsibility and the darker side of Britain's love affair with dogs.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing while the devastated family is being supported by loved ones and local authorities.

But in Rogiet, the sense of shock is overwhelming. A peaceful Welsh village is now haunted by an unimaginable loss, and a nation once again asking how many more innocent lives must be lost before action is finally taken on dangerous dogs.