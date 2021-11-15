The death toll from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival went up to ten following reports that its youngest victim has died days after being put in an induced coma in the hospital.

Ezra Blount was reportedly trampled on during the crowd surge at the Nov. 5 outdoor concert in Houston. He fell from his father, Treston Blount's shoulders after the man passed out from the crowd pressure. He was taken to the hospital where he was put in a medically induced coma and on life support because of his severe injuries.

Prior to his death, the boy's family had sued Scott and organisers of the Astroworld Festival for negligence. They blamed the lack of security and medical assistance for putting Ezra in the hospital, battling several injuries including a damaged liver, kidney, and brain.

Sadly, the young boy did not survive his injuries. The family's lawyer, Ben Crump shared the devastating news in a statement shared on Twitter on Sunday. He said, "The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking."

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump, co-counsel Alex and Bob Hilliard, and Paul Grinke have issued a statement expressing deep condolences for the death of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was trampled and catastrophically injured at the Astroworld Festival. pic.twitter.com/GInPXgjfg3 — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) November 15, 2021

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also shared the tragic news on Twitter. He wrote, "Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members, and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength."

I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening. Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra. st #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/Ankq7FMa3l Why advertise with us November 15, 2021

The family has yet to issue a statement regarding Ezra's death. But he becomes the youngest fatality from Scott's Astroworld Festival. According to the New York Times, there are also dozens, most of them minors, who were injured and in critical condition after the crowd surged the NRG Stadium while the rapper continued with his performance on stage.

Scott has also yet to respond to news of Ezra's death. But Crump said he is "committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family." But for now, he and the others who lost loved ones to the Astroworld Festival "stand in solidarity with the family in grief, and in prayer."