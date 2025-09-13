What do you get when you mix Mario's 40th anniversary, a long-anticipated Metroid sequel, and Nintendo's ever-growing Switch 2 library? A Direct presentation that had fans across the globe buzzing.

The September 2025 Nintendo Direct was stacked with announcements, trailers, and surprises — proving that Nintendo's magic formula of nostalgia and innovation is alive and well.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond finally dated for December

For Metroid fans, the wait has been agonising. Originally announced back in 2017 and delayed multiple times, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond now has a concrete release date: 4 December 2025.

The latest trailer, shown during the Direct, confirmed not only the game's ambitious scope but also a few surprises that sent the fandom into overdrive.

Players can expect Samus Aran to explore the alien world of Viewros, wielding new psychic-style abilities never before seen in the series. She also debuts the Vi-O-La, a high-tech bike that promises faster traversal and fresh gameplay mechanics.

Retro Studios, the team behind the beloved Prime trilogy, teased that the game would push the Switch 2's capabilities to new heights, with 4K visuals and a vastly expanded open-world feel.

In addition to the game itself, Nintendo revealed three new amiibo figures, as well as a hefty coffee-table book, Metroid Prime 1–3: A Visual Retrospective, packed with concept art and insider commentary.

It was clear that Beyond isn't just another instalment — it's meant to be a landmark moment for one of Nintendo's most iconic franchises.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie takes flight in 2026

The night's other showstopper was cinematic. Illumination and Nintendo officially unveiled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with its first teaser trailer. Slated for a 3 April 2026 release in the US (24 April in Japan), the film continues the blockbuster momentum of 2023's Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1.3 billion globally.

The returning cast — Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), and Jack Black (Bowser) — were confirmed, with the trailer strongly hinting at Rosalina's grand debut.

Cosmic backdrops, Lumas, and gravity-defying sequences were teased, promising a film as visually ambitious as its source material.

Produced by Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto, the Galaxy movie is expected to be Nintendo's biggest cinematic push yet.

Analysts are already speculating it could spark a wave of Nintendo film adaptations, with The Legend of Zelda rumoured to be in pre-production.

Mario's 40th Anniversary And A Galaxy Of Game Reveals

It wouldn't be a Nintendo Direct without a barrage of game news. To celebrate Mario's 40th anniversary, Shigeru Miyamoto himself announced remastered versions of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 arriving this October on both Switch and Switch 2.

Enhanced visuals, improved controls, and exclusive new Storybook content make this more than just a simple re-release — it's a chance for a new generation to experience two of Mario's finest adventures.

Other headline reveals included:

Mario Tennis Fever, a fresh entry in the sports spin-off series, launching February 2026 for Switch 2.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, a whimsical storybook-inspired platformer set for spring 2026.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, a darker tactical RPG introducing time-bending mechanics.

Pokémon Pokopia, a quirky life-simulation spin-off blending farming and creature care.

Monster Hunter Stories 3, Hades II, and Resident Evil: Requiem, all confirmed for Switch 2.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising moment came when Nintendo announced the return of the Virtual Boy library, fully adapted for Switch Online subscribers. Once considered a failed experiment, the revival was greeted with laughter, cheers, and — inevitably — memes.

A Legacy Of Nostalgia And Innovation

If one theme united the September Direct, it was Nintendo's knack for bridging past and future. From celebrating Mario's 40-year journey to finally delivering on Metroid Prime 4's promise, the showcase struck a balance between comforting nostalgia and bold new experiments.