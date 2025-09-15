A lot is going on in the world of Nintendo. A new movie based on the Super Mario franchise is coming, and it's expected to be a big hit. Nintendo is teasing something huge about Princess Peach's real origins and whether she is related to Rosalina. The fan theories have been going wild online, and for a good reason.

Following Nintendo's announcement of a new Super Mario Galaxy movie, fans have been rewatching the initial Mario film, looking for clues. One particular scene appears to foreshadow the recently revealed sequel.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. April 2026. pic.twitter.com/371PRFePNV — The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (@supermariomovie) September 12, 2025

This moment, along with the expectation that Nintendo will likely adapt the plot of the Mario Galaxy video game, has prompted fans to believe that a major piece of Super Mario history is about to be verified, putting an end to a long-running discussion.

Rosalina and the Storybook

Super Mario Galaxy revolves around Rosalina, a cosmic princess whom Nintendo itself has confirmed shares similarities with Princess Peach. In the first Galaxy game, a storybook gradually reveals Rosalina's past, detailing her journey through the stars in search of her long-lost family.

Rosalina's parents are never explicitly named; her mother is shown but remains mostly hidden. However, it's believed that Nintendo once planned a more definitive backstory that connected Rosalina and the Mushroom Kingdom, making her a relative of Princess Peach.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. April 2026. pic.twitter.com/FNdKvxuTLX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2025

Decades on, hawk-eyed fans found a subtle clue in the Super Mario Bros. Movie from 2023. It's a scene where Peach talks about where she comes from and explains how she first arrived in the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Clues in the Movie

In one scene, Mario tells Peach, 'You don't seem like you're from here.'

'I don't know where I'm from,' Peach replies. 'My earliest memory is arriving,' she continues. As she says this, a flashback shows her as a toddler, appearing in the Mushroom Kingdom through a warp pipe. A group of Toads quickly discovers her, dressed in a skirt adorned with stars and moons. 'I was so lucky they found me. They took me in, raised me like one of their own, and when I was ready they made me their princess.'

'Maybe you're from my world?' Mario asks, but Peach doesn't seem to agree. 'There's a huge universe out there, with a lot of galaxies,' she hints. As she speaks, the camera moves away to focus on the night sky.

Some fans believe this moment symbolises Peach's galactic origins and the connection between her and Rosalina, a link Nintendo chose not to confirm years ago.

A Secret Story

Mario games aren't exactly known for their complex plots. In fact, Super Mario Galaxy director Yoshiaki Koizumi once admitted that he wrote the game's storybook in secret each night after the other developers had already left the office.

He eventually surprised even Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto with his idea, and a modified version of his plans was included in the final game.

As there was no further information about the relationship between the two characters, and with Nintendo seemingly wanting to keep things a mystery, fans have been left to speculate.

If Rosalina’s Story is told in the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, I seriously won’t be ready 😭 pic.twitter.com/t0glQ96wjI — BEEP (@kristanovva) September 12, 2025

The main theories suggest that Peach might have been planned as Rosalina's mother (or even vice versa), or that they were meant to be sisters. Is Nintendo now more willing to reveal details about Rosalina's story?

In Super Mario Galaxy 2, it is revealed that Rosalina is actually a time traveler from the past, and that she is actually the mother of Princess Daisy. Below is concept art for a canned story book segment where she returns to the past and reunites with a younger Daisy. pic.twitter.com/kJUI753LpH — Breakfast & Luigi Ership (@LuigiErship) September 5, 2024

The recent Nintendo Direct offered some clues. In the presentation, both Koizumi and Miyamoto made an appearance, with Koizumi announcing that a physical version of the Galaxy storybook would be released. He also revealed that new pages would be added for the first time in the upcoming Switch 2 re-releases of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2.

With the Super Mario Galaxy Movie coming out next year, fans may finally get some answers.