Nintendo has quietly secured a sweeping new US patent covering summoning mechanics in video games, a move that could affect hundreds of titles worldwide. Filed in March 2023 and granted in early September 2025, the patent describes a system where a player can summon a sub-character into a virtual space to battle enemies.

The development comes just days before the next Nintendo Direct, raising questions about how the company plans to use the patent and whether it will reshape future games.

What the Nintendo Summoning Patent Covers

According to documents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office, the Patent No. 12,403,397, as reported by Gamesfray, outlines several key elements:

A main player character exists in a virtual space and can move freely.

The player can summon a separate 'sub-character'.

The sub-character can engage enemies in combat either automatically or manually.

If no enemy is present, the summoned character can move until it encounters one and initiates combat.

The language of the filing is considered broad, and legal experts suggest it could apply to a wide range of games that use summon systems, including role-playing games and online multiplayer titles.

Connection to Palworld and Previous Lawsuits

Nintendo's new patent is closely linked to its ongoing legal battle against Japanese developer Pocketpair, the studio behind Palworld. The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have accused Pocketpair of infringing patents with mechanics that involve catching creatures and deploying them in battles.

In addition to the summoning patent, Nintendo also holds a patent covering 'mount switching', which relates to moving seamlessly between rideable creatures or vehicles. Observers believe that Palworld attempted to adjust its gameplay to sidestep this second claim.

Industry analysts stress that while Palworld is the most high-profile case, the scope of the summoning patent means it could potentially extend to hundreds of games across different genres.

Expert and Industry Reactions

The gaming community and legal experts have raised concerns over how broadly the patent can be interpreted. Some commentators argue that summoning mechanics have existed for decades, citing games such as Diablo IV, World of Warcraft, and Elden Ring with its Mimic Tear summon.

Patent specialists warn that Nintendo's claim could create a chilling effect on smaller studios, which may avoid using similar systems due to the risk of litigation.

Windows Central reported that even if Nintendo does not take legal action against every developer, the patent's existence alone could discourage smaller studios from implementing similar mechanics. The outlet noted that large companies have the resources to handle litigation, while indie developers often cannot.

Others believe that Nintendo may be using the patent primarily as a deterrent, signalling its intent to defend its intellectual property aggressively while discouraging competitors from replicating its gameplay systems.

Potential Impact on Developers and Future Games

The implications of the patent stretch beyond Palworld. Independent studios and mid-sized developers that rely on pet systems, companion mechanics, or automated summons may now face legal uncertainty. Some may rework game designs to avoid potential conflicts, while larger publishers could conduct detailed legal reviews before releasing similar features.

Industry observers point out that patenting game mechanics is not new, but Nintendo's filing is unusually far-reaching. The patent raises questions about whether fundamental gameplay elements should be eligible for protection and whether existing 'prior art' could be used to challenge it in court.