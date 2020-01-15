Daniel Craig's fifth and the final James Bond movie "No Time to Die" is set to release in spring 2020 with a new sensational theme song. While fans were still wondering who will be giving their voice to the 25th installment of 007 franchise, the song has been recorded.

According to The Sun, 18-year-old Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Billie Eilish is singing the highly-anticipated theme track for "Not Time to Die." As per the publication, she is the youngest-ever artist to record the theme tune to a James Bond movie.

Meanwhile, it is said that the songstress has already recorded them and it was done secretly. "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" star flew to London to record the song, three weeks ago. The song was written by Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell. Eilish's older brother has also contributed to her debut album which became the No 1 on UK charts in no time.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock," Eilish said in a statement Tuesday night confirming her involvement.

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007," O'Connell added.

It is said that the song was recorded in Abbey Road Studios situated in West London and she recently finished the track by giving finals touches.

By recording the James Bond theme song, Eilish has put her self in a competition for Oscars win for a hattrick after Adele's 2012 and Sam Smith's 2015 win.

Nevertheless, "Not Time to Die" producers Barbare Broccoli and Michael G Wilson promise an "incredibly powerful and moving song" by Eilish and O'Connell. They said that the song is "impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film."