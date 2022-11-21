Novak Djokovic has no plans to slow down after claiming a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals crown on Sunday. The 35-year-old shunned retirement talk and made it clear that he still has the hunger to win more titles and continue making history going into the 2023 season.

The former world number one shares two children with wife, Jelena Ristic, and made it clear that family always takes precedence over tennis. Djokovic had his family by his side in Turin this week, as he went undefeated through the entire tournament.

Djokovic has 21 men's singles Grand Slam titles, one fewer than long-time rival Rafael Nadal. The Serbian wants to eclipse the Spaniard's record, and revealed that he has never had thoughts about retirement despite being in the latter stages of his career.

"There is no end zone, as they call it in American football. I don't feel I have thoughts or ideas about how I want to end my career in terms of when I want to end it, if that's an answer for you," Djokovic said, as quoted on Tennis 365.

Djokovic revealed that his family continues to stand behind him in full support of his decision to continue competing at the highest level. The world number five accepts that it may change going forward, and he may be required to focus more time on his children rather than tennis.

However, at the moment, Djokovic is fully focused on returning in 2023 and continuing his momentum from the second-half of the 2022 campaign. He won the Wimbledon title in July before making the final at the Paris Masters, and then claiming the title in Turin.

"I don't know what the future holds, but I know that what I hold in my mind is a huge hunger still to win trophies, make history of this sport, compete on the highest level all around the world, bring good emotions to sports fans, tennis fans," he added.

The Serbian's first major outing will be a return to the Australian Open after missing the event in 2022 by failing to follow the country's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. He was recently granted permission to return by the new Immigration Minister after the previous administration had banned him until 2025.