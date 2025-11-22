A quiet evening in Tiffin, Ohio, turned into a nightmare when a domestic dispute escalated into a deadly ambush, leaving four people dead.

The mother of two children watched in horror as her husband fatally shot her 7-month-old infant and 7-year-old son, as well as another man assisting her, before reportedly taking his own life. Authorities described the mother as traumatised but physically unharmed.

The Shooting

The incident occurred around 6.24 p.m. Wednesday on Huss Street in Tiffin, a city along the Sandusky River in Seneca County. Police received a frantic call from the mother, reporting that shots had been fired at her home. Officers arrived to find a scene of devastation.

Investigators said the mother and the father of her eldest child, 29-year-old Dustin Willey, were inside the home collecting belongings while the children were outside near a car.

Witnesses reported hearing the 7-year-old cry out before discovering 42-year-old Ryan Eagon, the mother's husband and father of the infant, in the driveway. Eagon allegedly chased Willey and fired multiple shots before turning the gun on the children.

Victims and Casualties

The 7-month-old and Eagon were pronounced dead at the scene. The 7-year-old and Willey were rushed to Tiffin Mercy Hospital by Tiffin Fire & Rescue personnel. Unfortunately, both later died from their injuries. Police confirmed that no shots were fired by responding officers and no law enforcement personnel were harmed during the incident.

The tragedy has left the Tiffin community reeling. Authorities continue to process evidence and conduct interviews to piece together the sequence of events. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Investigation

According to the Tiffin Police Department, the attack occurred during an effort by the mother to remove belongings from the family home following ongoing domestic issues. Arrangements had been made with Willey to help her with the move, while Eagon was reportedly working out of town.

Police reports suggest that Eagon ambushed the mother, then targeted the children and Willey. Investigators found Eagon in the driveway near the 7-year-old victim. The incident is being classified as an apparent murder-suicide, with officers collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to fully understand the circumstances that led to the massacre.

Community Reaction and Support

Authorities described the mother as 'overwhelmed, clearly in shock, and visibly traumatised'. The community has expressed grief and outrage at the loss of life, particularly the young children. Neighbours and local organisations have begun offering support to the mother and family members affected by the tragedy.

Officials emphasised the importance of recognising warning signs of domestic violence and urged residents to report threats or incidents promptly. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities promising further updates as they continue to piece together the events that culminated in one of Tiffin's most shocking domestic tragedies.