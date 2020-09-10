The lovable Olaf will get his very own origin story in the Disney Plus short "Once Upon a Snowman."

The film will reveal what happened to Olaf in the time between Elsa creating him mid-"Let It Go" and before he crossed paths with Anna and Kristoff in the snowy mountains of Arendelle. Likewise, the short will reveal why the bubbly snowman loves summer so much, which is completely against his nature.

Trent Correy will direct the short along with Dan Abraham. Correy worked on the animations for Olaf in "Frozen" and in "Frozen 2." Abraham, on the other hand, worked on the "When I Am Older" musical sequence for the snowman in the second movie.

Correy revealed in a statement published by UPI.com that the idea to make an origin story for Olaf started to form when he was an animator on the first "Frozen" film. He expressed his gratitude and excitement "to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios."

"Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the 'Frozen' films," Abraham chimed in.

"To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight," he added.

"Once Upon a Snowman" is the most recent project revolving around Olaf after "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" which was released in 2017 and the "At Home With Olaf" clips that premiered earlier this year. It is the second official "Frozen" short film after the 2015 "Frozen Fever."

Gad has yet to comment on his return to voice Olaf in the short film. But he is apparently also excited as he announced the release of the short film on social media.

"What exactly was Olaf doing before Anna and Kristoff found him? I'm so glad you asked! 'Once Upon a Snowman,' an Original Short, is streaming Oct. 23 on #DisneyPlus," he tweeted along with the official movie poster.

"Once Upon A Snowman" will premiere exclusively on DisneyPlus on Oct. 23. It is not yet known whether Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will voice Anna and Elsa, respectively.