Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he was furious with his players after his side drew 3-3 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday night.

John Fleck opened Sheffield's account in the 19th minute. At half-time, the scoreboard read 1-0 for the home side. In the 52nd minute, the Blades took a 2-0 lead, courtesy of Lys Mousset's goal.

With just 20 minutes remaining, Man United looked worn out. However, within the next 8 minutes, they came back strong. They went 3-2 up with just 11 minutes left in the match. Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored for the visitors.

However, Solskjaer's smile didn't last for long as Sheffield's Ollie McBurnie snatched a well-deserved equaliser for his side in the 90th minute. In fact, Sheffield United should be disheartened about the result, after displaying impressive football throughout the game.

Solskjaer's men put in a disappointing performance right from the beginning, as David de Gea remained busy inside the box. Sheffield players constantly rattled the United cage. After the match, Solskjaer admitted that if he had the opportunity, he would have pulled off all of his players at half-time.

Metro reports that the United manager said, "I was angry, disappointed, you had to wake them up. You had to do something about it. I could have changed every player at half-time, apart from the keeper. It wasn't about tactics. It was about the desire first half, getting first to the ball, tackling, winning challenges. Sometimes tactics go out of the window. You have to earn the right to win a game and we didn't have any right to win the game after 70 minutes."

Although he seemed angry with his players, Solskjaer said that he isn't claiming that his side doesn't have the desire to win. Instead, he feels that often, young players aren't aware of the on-field temperament needed to overcome challenges like the one they encountered last night.

After yesterday's draw, the Red Devils are now at number 9 in the Premier League rankings with just 17 points secured from 13 games. Sheffield United played the same number of matches but have one point more than the Old Trafford side. Chris Wilder's men are currently ranked 6th.