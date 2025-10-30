Apple's smallest tablet may be getting its biggest-ever upgrade. After the iPad mini 7's modest refresh, rumours are swirling that the next-generation iPad mini is not only close to launch but will feature the one piece of technology fans have been dreaming of: an OLED screen. But what else should we expect from the successor that could finally perfect the mini formula? Read on as we break down everything we know.

The Power Inside the Future OLED iPad Mini

Apple appears to be planning a massive performance leap for the next iPad mini (codenamed J510/J511). According to information mistakenly shared by Apple in August, the device is set to feature the A19 Pro chip.

This is the same family of chip that debuted in the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro models use the high-end A19 Pro with a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU. It is likely the iPad mini 8 will receive the 'mid-tier' A19 Pro chip found in the iPhone Air, which features one fewer GPU core. This follows Apple's current strategy, as the iPad mini 7's A17 Pro chip has a 5-core GPU compared to the 6-core GPU in the iPhone 15 Pro.

Built on an upgraded third-generation 3-nanometre N3P process, the A19 Pro should deliver modest speed and efficiency gains. It also includes an upgraded 16-core Neural Engine for AI tasks and a new GPU architecture with dynamic caching, a larger cache, and built-in Neural Accelerators.

Apple claims this provides 3× the peak GPU compute power over the prior-generation chip. It is also expected that the new iPad mini will see a RAM upgrade, potentially to 8GB, to better support the new chip and AI features.

The Display We've Waited for: What an OLED iPad Mini Screen Means

The most anticipated change is, without a doubt, the display. Apple's plan to transition the iPad mini from LCD to OLED is widely rumoured. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested the small tablet will be the next Apple device to adopt the technology. According to a leaker with supply chain sources, Apple has already evaluated a Samsung-made OLED display for the next model.

An OLED panel would be transformative, offering per-pixel control for perfect blacks, superior contrast, and more precise, vibrant colour reproduction. It also offers faster response times and better viewing angles. A key question for fans will be whether the new display technology and its assembly finally resolve the 'jelly scroll' screen tearing effect that was noticeable on previous models.

However, other key questions remain. It is unclear if the OLED iPad Mini will finally get a higher refresh rate. The current model is stuck at 60Hz, but with the new base iPhone 17 now using a 120Hz ProMotion panel, it would be reasonable to expect the same for a premium mini.

We may also see a size increase, with one report suggesting the screen could grow from 8.3 inches to 8.7 inches. But do not expect the same quality as the iPad Pro. The OLED iPad Mini will likely use a single-stack low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) panel, which would be dimmer than the two-stack low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panels found in the Pro models.

A New Chassis Design for the OLED iPad Mini?

To accompany the new screen, Apple is reportedly working on a more water-resistant design for the iPad mini 8. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states the updated casing would bring its protection level closer to that of the iPhone.

To achieve this, Apple is said to have designed a new vibration-based speaker system that eliminates the traditional speaker holes. This would reduce potential entry points for water and dust, resulting in a more sealed, durable device. Current iPad mini models lack any official IP rating, so this would be a significant first for the lineup.

This rumour is supported by Apple patents, including a 2014 patent for a 'mechanically actuated panel acoustic system' that vibrates flat surfaces to generate sound. There have been no concrete rumours about new colours, but Apple will likely offer a refreshed palette to distinguish the new model.

Other Key Features and Specs for the OLED iPad Mini

Beyond the main upgrades, we are still waiting for details on other key specifications. There have been no significant rumours about the front or rear camera systems, though an upgrade is possible. Likewise, support for newer accessories, like the Apple Pencil Pro, is expected but unconfirmed. We are also awaiting details on new connectivity standards, such as Wi-Fi 7 support, and whether the new chip and display will lead to any battery life improvements.

When Will the OLED iPad Mini Actually Launch?

Pinning down a release date is difficult. Research firm Omdia has suggested the OLED iPad Mini is not expected until 2027. However, other sources from Korea, including ET News and ZDNET Korea, have pointed to 2026. Bloomberg has also backed a potential 2026 launch.

A 2026 timeline seems most plausible. In May 2024, it was reported that Samsung Display had started developing sample OLED panels for the iPad mini, with mass production planned for the second half of 2025. This aligns with analyst firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which also reported an 8.5-inch OLED iPad mini is planned for 2026.

How Much Will the OLED iPad Mini Cost?

All this new technology will almost certainly come at a cost. The OLED iPad Mini with improved water resistance is expected to be more expensive. Bloomberg's Gurman suggested Apple could charge up to $100 more, pushing the starting price well above its current $499. This would likely be for a base storage model, which is hoped to start at 128GB.

This creates a pricing problem. Gurman has previously argued that Apple should consider a lower price for the mini, given its competition. For Apple users looking for a more affordable option, the 10th-generation iPad, starting at $329, may be the better choice, as it offers features like Touch ID and Centre Stage at a much lower price.

The iPad mini 8 is shaping up to be the 'pro' mini fans have always wanted, packing an A19 Pro chip and a stunning, long-awaited OLED display into its compact frame. But these premium upgrades, including a new water-resistant design, will almost certainly come at a cost—a potential $100 price hike.

With a launch likely not until 2026, the biggest question is no longer what it will be, but if it will be worth the price.

The wait is on: Will you be upgrading to the ultimate portable powerhouse in 2026, or will the new price push you toward the more affordable 10th-generation iPad?