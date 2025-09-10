Oliver North, the 81-year-old former Marine Corps officer at the centre of the Iran-Contra scandal, has married his one-time secretary, Fawn Hall, four decades after the affair that defined both their lives.

The couple wed on 27 August 2025 in a private ceremony in Arlington County, Virginia. Friends described it as a 'secret marriage', with reports confirming that none of North's four children attended.

North and Hall first became entwined during the explosive Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s, which rattled Ronald Reagan's presidency and made them household names. Now, nearly 40 years later, their bond has resurfaced, rekindled after they reunited at the funeral of North's wife, Betsy, who died in late 2024.

From Political Scandal to Private Union

The news of the marriage has attracted attention because of the couple's shared history. North and Hall were thrust into the spotlight in 1986 when the covert Iran-Contra operation was exposed. Despite the passage of time, their names remain closely associated with the affair.

According to journalist Michael Isikoff in his SpyTalk Substack, Hall and North re-established contact at Betsy North's funeral. Their relationship reportedly grew from that moment, culminating in the discreet ceremony this summer.

What Is the Iran-Contra Scandal?

For readers unfamiliar with the 1980s affair, the Iran-Contra scandal involved the clandestine sale of arms to Iran despite a US embargo, with the profits diverted to fund Contra rebels in Nicaragua. This violated the Boland Amendment, which restricted US government aid to the Contras.

The scandal exposed deep divisions within Washington and tarnished the Reagan administration. Oliver North was seen as one of its key architects, while Fawn Hall became the face of the cover-up through her document shredding.

Who Is Oliver North?

Oliver Laurence North rose to prominence as a decorated lieutenant colonel in the US Marine Corps. In the 1980s, he was appointed to the National Security Council under President Ronald Reagan.

North became a central figure in the Iran-Contra scandal, in which US officials secretly sold weapons to Iran despite an embargo, and channelled proceeds to the Contra rebels in Nicaragua. The operation violated US law and was considered one of the most serious constitutional crises of the Reagan era.

In 1989, North was convicted on charges including obstruction of Congress and destruction of documents. These convictions were later overturned on appeal.

After leaving government service, North pursued a career as a conservative media personality, author, and president of the National Rifle Association in 2018, a role he left the following year.

Who Is Fawn Hall?

Fawn Hall was North's secretary at the National Security Council and became infamous for her role in protecting her boss during the Iran-Contra scandal. She smuggled documents out of the office, concealing some in her boots and clothing, and shredded others to shield North and the covert operation from scrutiny.

Hall testified before Congress in 1987, delivering one of the scandal's most memorable lines when she suggested that sometimes individuals had to act 'above the written law'. Her testimony secured her immunity from prosecution.

Following the scandal, Hall left Washington and lived a quieter life in California. She later married Danny Sugerman, manager of The Doors, until his death in 2005.