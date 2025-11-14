Donald Trump had an adorable moment with kids visiting the Oval Office. However, not everyone sees it that way; some questioned why the children were allowed to be around the president and called the latter 'pedo.'

Social Media Users React After Trump's Interaction With Kids in the Oval Office

The White House shared a sweet interaction between Donald Trump and three kids who visited him in the Oval Office. The children were journalist Salena Zito's grandchildren who stopped by to greet the president.

One can be heard off camera saying, 'He wants to know what your name is.' Trump introduces himself to them, saying, 'My name is Donald.'

He also offers them challenge coins and gives each one of them a pen.

'The best president,' The White House captioned the video shared on X with a red heart emoji.

Trump's supporters will probably agree with the statement, but the sight raised eyebrows among Trump's critics, who accused him of being a paedophile.

'Trump should not be allowed anywhere near kids,' one reacted. Another added, 'Child Endangerment.'

One user with the handle @RealRiddimHours said that allowing those children to get near Trump amid the new Epstein emails is 'certainly a choice.' A different commenter claimed that 'Even before the emails, it was obvious he's a pedophile,' adding that the emails only 'showed he is so disgusting.'

Are these kids in safe hands ????



Why Do People Accuse Trump of Being a Paedophile?

Donald Trump has been accused of being a paedophile due to his association with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, Trump hasn't been criminally charged for sex with minors.

His critics label him 'pedo' solely through guilt by association and outrage. The new Epstein emails convinced many that the allegations against Trump have a basis.

What's In The New Epstein Emails?

In November 2025, the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a batch of emails from Epstein's estate. The correspondence includes exchanges between Epstein, journalist Michael Wolff, and former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, The Guardian reported.

One email dated January 2019 from Epstein to Wolff reads, 'Of course, he [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.'

In a 2017 email, Epstein wrote, 'I have met some very bad people. None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body.'

Although Trump was mentioned in Epstein's emails, there is no definitive proof that he committed sexual acts with minors. The emails may warrant investigation, but they are not sufficient to support a definitive label or conviction.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had already addressed the email issue. According to her, Epstein was a member at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort club. However, the president reportedly 'kicked him out because Jeffrey Epstein was a paedophile and he was a creep.'

'These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong,' Trump's spokesperson added (via NDTV).

Epstein despised Trump in his emails, and the businessman-turned-politician acknowledged a falling-out between them. Trump claimed that Epstein 'stole' young women who worked at Mar-a-Lago beach club spa, prompting him to cut ties with Epstein.

'He took people, I say "don't do it anymore", you know they work for me... beyond that, he took some others,' Trump said, per BBC. 'Once he did that, that was the end of him.'

