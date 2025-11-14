It has been two months since Charlie Kirk passed away, but there are still non-stop rumours surrounding his death. One video claims that Charlie and Erika Kirk were divorcing prior to his murder.

Were Charlie Kirk And Erika Kirk Divorcing Before His Assassination?

A YouTube video claims that Charlie attempted to divorce Erika months before he died. There were allegedly pages from Charlie's journal that leaked online where he expressed that he 'had found out some shady stuff' about Erika's past.

The journal leaks also mention the speculations that Erika was planted in Turning Point USA as a 'honey trap' by his donors and the allegations that she had connections to 'a shady ring of elites working to cover up the client list that Charlie demanded to be released.'

The video alleges that Erika and Charlie's marriage was heading south before he died, which is why she has moved on fast after losing him. It then shows a clip of Erica in her skin-tight leather pants hugging Vice President JD Vance at a TPUSA event. It also questions Erika's choice of forgiving the suspect behind Charlie's shooting.

The clip also cites a TikTok video claiming that Erika and Charlie 'filed for dissolution of marriages two days before his assassination.' Additionally, it mentions that Charlie and Erika sold their house in Arizona earlier this year and that they allegedly 'had already started living separately before Charlie was assassinated.'

It then features an insider close to Charlie whose identity is concealed on camera, claiming that months before his murder, Erika was already 'stepping into his shoes' and 'acting like he was already out of the picture.'

A comedian joked about this, saying Erika approached Charlie for a job because they met when he interviewed her for a role at his company, and their story ended with her getting promoted to CEO of TPUSA.

The Truth About Charlie And Erika Kirk's Divorce Rumours

While the story might appear convincing, one should take it with a grain of salt because it cited a TikTok video discussing Erika and Charlie Kirk's marriage and took it out of context.

The divorce rumours have been around for weeks following Charlie's death. TikTok user _thatgirlmom_ clarifies there is no truth to the rumours, and that the divorce allegations stemmed from Candace Owens.

'She didn't say it, and the fact that so many people believe that she did is just an indicator of what's wrong in this country and what's wrong with social media,' she explains.

She adds that 'it shows most people never watch a video all the way through or really even halfway through.' Instead, most social media users just pick the 'sensational part and run with it.'

Apparently, she was talking about the TikTok video reacting to reports that Owens allegedly spoke about Charlie and Erika's divorce. She, however, notes that if they watched the guy's video, he only said those stuff because he was mocking Owens over reports that she had text messages and evidence that the Kirks were divorcing.

In the video, the man said, 'in a dream,' making fun of Owens, who shared in a podcast episode that Charlie came to her in a dream. But the fact is that Owens did not say anything about Charlie and Erika divorcing. So, the man's video reaction was uncalled for.

The woman encouraged others to fact-check the information they receive or encounter online before sharing it, as it is often false.