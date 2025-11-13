Alexis Wilkins, the 26-year-old country singer and girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against failed Utah Senate candidate Samuel Parker, accusing him of spreading 'fabricated' claims that she is an Israeli intelligence operative working as a 'honeypot' to manipulate and compromise the FBI director.

The lawsuit, filed on 31 October in US District Court for the District of Utah, alleges that Parker 'repeatedly lied' about Wilkins in a series of social media posts, 'falsely asserting and suggesting that she is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director of the FBI'. Parker is accused of using 'this fabricated story as fund-raising click-bait' and spreading it to over 1.3 million viewers.

A thread that sparked a firestorm

According to the 24-page complaint, Parker began his 'vicious attack' against Wilkins on 23 February with a lengthy X thread titled 'WHO IS ALEXIS WILKINS--Girlfriend of Kash Patel?' In the thread, Parker questioned whether Wilkins's 'meteoric rise' was 'organic', discussed her work for PragerU and called the conservative education company 'an operation of israeli intelligence'.

Parker also questioned why 'a 24-yr devout Christian' was 'hooking up with a Hindu Indian, old enough to be her dad', referring to Patel's heritage and religion. The complaint states that Parker 'repeatedly and intentionally fails to capitalise the first letter of the words "Israel" and "Jew"', evidencing 'hostile intent, scorn, and disdain for the Jewish people'.

The lawsuit includes screenshots showing Parker responding to commenters who called Wilkins a 'honey trap' with affirming emojis. In July, Parker directly called Wilkins a 'honey', short for 'honeypot', before directing readers back to his original February thread.

'These allegations are all categorically false', the complaint states. 'Ms Wilkins is not now and has never been an agent for any intelligence agency, and is certainly not in a relationship with Dir Patel to "compromise" him'. The lawsuit adds that Wilkins 'has never even been to Israel'.

A rising conservative media figure

Wilkins, who was raised in Arkansas and is based in Nashville, works as a PragerU media personality and political commentator alongside her country music career. She and Patel, 45, began their relationship in January 2023, more than a year before President Donald Trump nominated him as FBI director. Patel was confirmed by the Senate in February 2025.

The complaint alleges Parker published his statements 'knowing that they were false or with reckless disregard for the truth', driven by 'obvious animus' towards Patel for his heritage and towards Wilkins for 'the temerity of having Jewish friends and colleagues and for publicly supporting Israel's right to exist'.

This marks the third defamation lawsuit Wilkins has filed over similar allegations. In August, she sued former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin in Texas for $5 million, and in October she filed another $5 million suit against conservative podcaster Elijah Schaffer in Florida, both accusing them of falsely suggesting she is a foreign intelligence operative.

Schaffer responded to his lawsuit on X, calling it 'the legal equivalent of your romantic partner getting mad at you for cheating on her in her dream' and claiming he never called Wilkins a 'honeypot'. He has appealed to billionaire Elon Musk for help paying legal fees.

Backlash and political fallout

The lawsuits have drawn criticism from some conservatives, including Candace Owens, who wrote that Patel's involvement in the legal actions is 'excruciatingly embarrassing'. However, Patel defended Wilkins on 2 November, posting on X that 'the disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis are beyond pathetic' and calling her 'a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life'.

Wilkins is seeking compensatory, special and punitive damages totalling $5 million and has demanded a jury trial. Parker has not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit.