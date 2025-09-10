A dramatic video shown in the US Congress has left lawmakers stunned, after footage appeared to show a Hellfire missile bouncing off a UFO without causing any damage.

The clip, played during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, captured a US MQ-9 Reaper drone firing at a glowing orb-like Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenon (UAP) off the coast of Yemen.

To the shock of those watching, the missile seemed to strike the object head-on before ricocheting away, sparking urgent questions about whether one of America's most powerful weapons is useless against mysterious craft in the skies.

Congress Witnesses UAP Hellfire Missile Footage

Representative Eric Burlison introduced the never-before-seen video during the hearing. The clip displayed radar and infrared imagery of the Reaper drone launching the Hellfire missile at the spherical UAP.

To the astonishment of attendees, the object continued on its path completely unaffected by the strike.

Gasps were reported in the chamber, with several lawmakers demanding further disclosure on the nature of the incident.

Below is the video I revealed in our @GOPoversight UAP hearing today, made available to the public for the first time.



October 30th, 2024: MQ-9 Reaper allegedly tracking orb off coast of Yemen.



Greenlight given to engage, missile appears to be ineffective against the target.… pic.twitter.com/jxJwl0e00S — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) September 9, 2025

Veterans and Journalists Testify on UAP Encounters

Several witnesses, including US Air Force and Navy veterans, testified under oath about their experiences with UAPs. According to Fox News, they stressed that no known military technology could withstand a direct hit from a Hellfire missile.

Journalist George Knapp also gave evidence, asserting that an archive of similar UAP encounters exists on government servers but has been withheld from both Congress and the public.

Knapp described the Yemen incident as only one of many examples, insisting that transparency is urgently required.

Past UAP Sightings Recalled by Military Personnel

The hearing also revisited earlier encounters reported by service members. Testimony referenced a glowing square-shaped craft that appeared over Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2003 and a triangular object with a molten-gold glow spotted at Langley Air Force Base in 2012.

Witnesses argued that such events suggest a consistent pattern of UAP appearances over sensitive US military installations. They warned that withholding this information undermines both public trust and national security.

What Is the Hellfire Missile?

The AGM-114 Hellfire is a precision-guided air-to-surface missile developed by the United States in the 1970s. Initially designed as an anti-tank weapon, it has become a central component of American strike capability.

The missile can be deployed from helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems such as the MQ-9 Reaper.

Variants of the Hellfire include laser-guided models, the radar-guided Longbow version, and the R-9X 'ninja missile', which replaces an explosive warhead with kinetic blades to reduce collateral damage.

A typical Hellfire weighs around 100 pounds, carries a nine-kilogram warhead, and has a range of up to eight kilometres. It is considered highly accurate, with a circular error probable of less than one metre.

The weapon's reputation as a reliable strike system makes the failure to affect the UAP especially significant. Experts note that the Hellfire has been used successfully in combat operations for decades, further highlighting the extraordinary nature of the incident.

UAP Hellfire Missile Footage Raises New Questions

The release of this footage has prompted serious debate about US defence preparedness. If a UAP can survive a direct strike from a Hellfire missile, questions arise about the limits of existing military technology.

Lawmakers also pressed officials on why such evidence has been withheld until now and what role agencies like the Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) play in investigating these cases.

Witnesses emphasised the need for greater transparency and accountability, warning that concealing UAP encounters risks leaving both the government and the public unprepared for future incidents.

The footage of the Hellfire missile versus UFO is now likely to become a focal point in the growing debate over UAP disclosure in the United States.