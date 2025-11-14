A new tell-all book alleges that Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a long-time sober health advocate, admitted to using a powerful psychedelic known to induce near-death experiences. The claim comes from former New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi's memoir, American Canto, which details her scandalous sexting affair with the political figure.​

A Shocking Claim From A Tell-All Memoir

He has built a political career on a platform of health and sobriety, becoming a prominent anti-vaccine activist. But a shocking new book claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr. harbours a secret: a penchant for a powerful psychedelic known to induce near-death experiences. This bombshell allegation is a central claim in Olivia Nuzzi's upcoming memoir, American Canto, set to be released on 2 December.​

Nuzzi, 32, alleges the 71-year-old Kennedy scion told her during their affair that he still used psychedelics. Specifically, she claims he admitted to smoking dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a substance whose potent effects are often compared to a near-death experience, according to scientific studies. The revelation adds a surreal layer to their already complicated relationship, with Nuzzi reportedly confessing to President Trump's health secretary that her own preference was for 'uppers' like Adderall.​

From 'I Love Yous' To Public Implosion

The memoir reportedly details a whirlwind of intimate exchanges between the journalist and the presidential candidate. Nuzzi claims their tryst began after she interviewed him in late 2023, quickly escalating to Kennedy telling her he loved her and wanted her to have his baby. According to Nuzzi, Kennedy was the first to say 'I love you', would call her 'Livvy', and even wrote her poems.​

This affair, however, led to a spectacular career implosion for the scandal-plagued scribe. The relationship became public in October of last year, leading to Nuzzi's departure from her job at New York Magazine. The fallout also ended her engagement to fellow political reporter Ryan Lizza, marking a devastating personal and professional blow.​

A 'Never Physical' Tryst With Devastating Consequences

While the affair caused a public firestorm, Nuzzi has maintained that their connection was never physical. 'The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict', she stated at the time. 'I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York'.​

In the wake of the scandal, Nuzzi has since landed on her feet, securing a position as Vanity Fair magazine's West Coast editor. Meanwhile, Kennedy's wife, actress Cheryl Hines, has stood by her husband throughout the controversy, which has been covered extensively by various news outlets.​