Journalist Michael Wolff has reignited controversy surrounding the long-scrutinised relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump, claiming Epstein privately alleged that Trump was 'sometimes a participant' in his sexual preferences.

Wolff says the remarks offer insight into a rivalry that reportedly escalated after a high-stakes property bid in Palm Beach. Although Wolff attributes the statements directly to Epstein, he stresses they remain unverified and unsupported by independent evidence.

The claims resurface at a moment when public interest in Epstein's network, influence and elite social circles remains high.

Epstein Allegedly Claimed Trump Knew Of And Occasionally Joined His 'Sexual Tastes'

In Wolff's account, Epstein repeatedly maintained that Trump was aware of his sexual activities and 'occasionally involved'. The journalist states that Epstein shared these claims in both private conversations and a later Substack post, as cited in Wolff's reporting.

According to reports, Wolff emphasises that these were Epstein's assertions, not conclusions drawn from corroborated evidence. Nothing in the public record independently verifies Epstein's allegations, and no formal investigation has substantiated them.

Nonetheless, Epstein reportedly told Wolff he viewed this information as leverage whenever tensions flared, believing Trump's awareness created an imbalance during personal or business disagreements.

Bitter Feud Allegedly Sparked By Palm Beach Mansion Bidding War

The feud described by Wolff centres on a prized Palm Beach property. Epstein reportedly believed he was the winning bidder at around $36 million and even took Trump to view the estate. Wolff claims Trump then outmanoeuvred him by submitting a $41 million bid, acquiring the mansion for himself.

According to Wolff, Epstein interpreted the move not as a routine business encounter but as a betrayal that escalated a long-simmering rivalry between powerful men operating in overlapping elite circles. The tension, Wolff suggests, quickly shifted from social competition to something more personally hostile.

Wolff Suggests Epstein Believed Trump Triggered Police Scrutiny

Wolff claims Epstein believed the feud contributed to law enforcement's focus on his Palm Beach residence. In Wolff's telling, Epstein suspected Trump of alerting local authorities about his behaviour as part of their escalating conflict.

Wolff writes that Epstein thought Trump, whom he claimed knew of his sexual preferences, informed police during their fallout, triggering scrutiny at the same time broader concerns about Epstein's conduct were gaining attention. No evidence confirms Trump played any role in launching the investigation, and authorities have never substantiated Epstein's alleged belief.

Unverified Allegations Resurface Amid Ongoing Public Interest

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, leaving many of his alleged claims untested. Wolff's retelling underscores how personal rivalries among influential figures can intersect with legal investigations, influencing public speculation long after the events themselves.

Trump has not commented on Wolff's new claims, and there is no verified documentation supporting Epstein's alleged statements. Nonetheless, the allegations have reignited public debate over Epstein's circle, the power dynamics within it and the extent to which private disputes may have intersected with criminal scrutiny.