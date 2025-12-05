Miley Cyrus spoke candidly about the idea of a Hannah Montana reboot. With the show set to turn 20 next year, the singer, who brought one of the most beloved characters of the 2000s to life, has firmly ruled out the idea of a reboot.

In her interview in Billboard, Tetris Kelly spoke to Miley about her new song from the upcoming film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'. During their conversation, Kelly brought up the fact that Hannah Montana is turning 20 years old.

Miley, who recently became engaged to her long-time partner, Maxx Morando, took the opportunity to reflect on how the show changed her life—launching her career and building a fanbase across the world that continues to support her to this day.

She highlighted the unique bond she shares with her audience, noting how both she and her fans have grown up together.

'When I used to look out and see 15-year-olds, and now I'm looking out as a grown woman and seeing other grown people, it's wild,' she said.

For Miley, celebrating Hannah Montana isn't just about nostalgia – it's about honouring the authenticity and relationships that the show fostered.

She emphasises that Hannah Montana was more than a fantasy but was a formative part of her life, allowing her to experience extraordinary opportunities while remaining true to herself.

When asked about a potential reboot of the show or passing the role to a new actress, especially given that many Disney series, such as 'High School Musical', have received reboots, Miley was candid and firmly ruled out the idea.

'I don't know if there is a new Hannah. This is the only Hannah', making it clear that she's the only one, and she is proud of the legacy she created and eager to celebrate it with longtime fans.

With younger audiences discovering the show on Disney+, Miley finds it exciting to see a new generation experience the magic of Hannah Montana.

Reflecting on the past two decades, she expresses gratitude for the journey, the fans, and the authenticity that continues to define her career.

All About Hannah Montana

Hanna Montana began its spectacular run on the Disney Channel on 24 March 2006. The series immediately became a global hit that captivated a 'tween audience.'

Miley Stewart—played by Miley, a seemingly ordinary teenager who maintained a secret double life as the world-famous pop star, Hannah Montana, achieved this simply by donning a blonde wig.

The show explored the comedy and conflict of Miley trying to juggle the demands of celebrity with her desire for a normal adolescence, sharing her secret with only a small inner circle, including her father/manager, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her best friends.

Beyond the television series, the franchise became a colossal success, generating platinum soundtracks, record-breaking concert tours, and a feature film.

The series concluded its run on 16 January 2011, with the emotional finale seeing Miley finally reveal her true identity to the world, securing the show's legacy as a defining piece of Disney Channel programming and the launchpad for Miley's superstar career.

Fans' Reaction to Miley's Answer

Fans are quick to respond to Miley's take on the Hannah Montana reboot. One said, 'it's true tho.'

One echoed, 'Miley's got that point, Hannah Montana was one of a kind.'

Another fan admits that she's the only Hannah, 'Just imagining a new face singing "Best of Both Worlds" is giving me anxiety.'

While this one just loves how she answered the question, 'I love how she answered without answering and still shut down an entire reboot.'

And some of the fans said a reboot is not really necessary, 'NOT EVERYTHING NEEDS A REBOOT!!!'

'Can we stop with reboots and come up with new shows and movies?' another one questioned.

And this one just summarized what everyone thinks: 'No one is asking for a reboot of Hannah Montana!'

Clearly, neither Miley nor the fans of the show want a reboot, and they agree that Miley is the only Hannah Montana the world needs. Let's hope Disney takes note and resists the urge to bring one back.