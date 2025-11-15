Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, famously known as the Olsen twins, have reportedly starred in a new Louis Vuitton ad campaign that has left many questioning whether these are the same sisters who once charmed audiences on Full House.

A TikTok post by social media influencer JoeD69 sparked the discussion, asking, 'What happened to the Olsen twins?' after sharing clips from the luxury brand's latest campaign.

The influencer showed previous photos of the twins, where they looked relaxed and healthy.

Then he showed the Louis Vuitton ad images, where they were featured in different styles.

One of the images showed them in super short blonde pixie haircuts, standing side by side together. There was also another photo showing them in bridal gowns, where they were wearing Louis Vuitton white dresses with matching veils.

In both pictures, the faces of the twins looked stressed, with cheekbones sticking out and gorging eyes.

According to the TikTok influencer, 'I would have not thought that this was the Olsen Twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, if I didn't see their names listed on the ad.'

Fans also turn to social media to talk about their looks. One of them posted on Facebook, posting all the images from the Louis Vuitton ad and wrote the caption, 'Somebody please tell me these not the Olsen twins from full house NOW what they do omg I feel so bad for them.'

Hollywood Face Changes, Or Should They Blame AI?

The Louis Vuitton ad of the Olsen Twins seemed to be similar to the previous controversial luxury brand ads of other Hollywood celebrities.

In September, people talked about the shocking look of Zac Efron on his Prada ad, where his face looked extremely different from his heydays in 'High School Musical.' But the ad was later on confirmed as fake, and the image was digitally altered

In the same month, Miley Cyrus also became viral for a Gucci Cyrus Oro ad, which made her look years older than her actual age. But speculations claimed that the ad campaign was not real and the image was AI generate. Both Cyrus and Gucci remained mum about the validity of the ad.

Since the Louis Vuitton ad is still not posted on the brand's official social media pages, it could be possible that the Olsen Twins campaign was also made using AI.

Are they the Real Olsen Twins?

The ad campaign will make people look twice, since their appearance is very different from their looks at their recent red carpet event during the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York on 3 November, where their luxury brand The Row received an award.

The twins wore matching black floor-length blazers in their rare red carpet appearance. They were also sporting the same hairstyles, which left their long, wavy locks draping down their backs.

Media outlets featured the twins' attendance, which went viral in social media.

The Olsen twins suited up for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in NYC. 🖤

They were wearing minimal make-up, but they both looked youthful and glowing.

The twins also went up the stage to accept their award. Mary-Kate said, 'To our amazing customers who truly give us the opportunity to do what we love, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.'

She also expressed her appreciation to their family for providing 'the love and kindness' they needed to keep going, as posted by The Mirror.

The CFDA Awards appearance is a rare public event for the 39-year-old twins. Recently, Mary-Kate and Ashley opted to stay out of the spotlight and skipped events that would put them require them to be in front of the public.

The Beginning of the Olsen Twins

Both twins played the role of Michelle Tanner in 'Full House' when they were less than a year old. They grew up in Hollywood, appearing in different movies and TV shows like 'The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley' from 1994 to 1997, 'Two of a Kind' from 1998 to 1999, and 'When in Rome' in 2002.

Aside from their fashion brand, Mary-Kate and Ashley were busy taking care of their families.

Mary-Kate used to be married to Olivier Sarkozy de Nagy-Bocsa, the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. Their divorce was finalised in January 2021. Meanwhile, Ashley married artist Louis Eisner in 2022. They welcomed their first child in 2023.