Harry Kane scored his 32nd goal in the national outfit as England thrashed Kosovo 4-0 on Sunday night. Former player Wayne Rooney has 53 international goals to his name. Currently, Rooney is the top-scorer in England's history.

According to former player Chris Sutton, only an injury can stop Kane from becoming England's top-scorer. Like many players in the past, an injury can slow down Kane on the field. As a result, he might not be able to replicate his current form in the future. Another reason that could see Kane falling short of his target is Tammy Abraham.

Abraham is one of the most promising players in the Premier League. This season, he already scored 10 goals in 12 League games. Sutton thinks that the Chelsea star's amazing performance in the future might force selectors to keep Kane out of the team. However, the former Aston Villa forward claims that given Kane's current form, such a situation is unlikely to happen.

Besides, Kane is just 26 years old. Therefore, he has plenty of time ahead of him to break Rooney's record.

In his column, Sutton wrote, "The only thing that might stop the Spurs striker is himself, if he gets injured. Or possibly if someone like Tammy Abraham can somehow succeed in forcing him out of the starting line-up. Yet Southgate clearly trusts Kane. As a striker, Kane wants to score, score then score some more, and it's difficult to see him stopping any time soon as long as the supply line is there. With his ruthlessness and knack for making mincemeat of the minnows, he has to be a shoo-in to beat Rooney's total of 53."

In 2019, Kane scored 12 goals to equal the top-scoring record for an England player in a calendar year. His record now stands alongside Everton legend Dixie Dean's feat in 1927 and George Hilsdon's tally in 1908.

In the meantime, Express reveals that Gareth Southgate's side has equalled one of the major feats achieved by the 1966 World Cup-winning England team. In 1966, England scored 38 goals and later went on to win the most coveted football tournament.

This year too, the Three Lions already managed to net 38 goals. It was only in 1909 that the English side netted the ball more times during a calendar year, with 39 goals.

Southgate and his team will now aim to lift the European Championship, due to happen next summer.