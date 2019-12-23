Oscar Isaac says it would have been a natural progression to see Poe Dameron and Finn become lovers in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" given their natural chemistry.

Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe in the "Star Wars" sequel, admitted that he had wanted to see the film explore the two male characters' "natural chemistry." He wished that it had expanded on their chemistry and took them out of the friend zone to become lovers.

The 40-year-old actor added that he "hoped and wished that maybe that would've been taken further in the other films." But he also acknowledged that he does not have control over the storytelling and does have the creative liberty to make this happen.

"It seemed like a natural progression but sadly enough it's a time when people are too afraid, I think, of... I don't know what," Isaac told Variety during a press junket for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

"But if they would've been boyfriends, that would have been fun," he added.

John Boyega, who plays Finn, agreed and noted that Poe and Finn "always had a quite loving and open relationship." He admitted that it "wouldn't be too weird" if their friendship went beyond it. But he commented that "at the same time, they are just platonic at the moment."

J.J. Abrams, who returned to helm "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" after his success on "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," pointed out that the relationship between Poe and Finn is "a far deeper one than a romantic one." He said that they share a deep bound not only from the "the trial by fire in which they met." But their chemistry also comes from "their willingness to be as intimate as they are, as afraid as they, as unsure as they are, and still be bold, and still be daring and brave."

Poe and Finn may not have turned out as lovers in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." But Abrams, as he promised, did not forget to represent the LGBTQ community in his film. A kiss between Commander D'Acy, (Amanda Lawrence) and some lady character played in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the film.