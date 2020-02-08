The 92nd annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. Just like last year's awards show, this year also the show won't have a host.

Karey Burke, the ABC Entertainment president announced the decision of the network to move ahead without a host. This was done keeping in mind the success of the Academy Awards last year.

"Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year," Burke said.

The 91st annual Academy Awards garnered about 30 million viewers. It was up a whopping 11.5 percent year-over-year, and a 7.7 rating among the all-important adults 18-49 demographic. The second statistic was up 13 percent from the year before.

The 2020 annual Academy Awards will feature a lot of celebrities ready to honour the best in film from the past year. Here's what to expect from the 2020 Oscars.

How to watch

The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT. It will air on TV and available to live stream on ABC.com and the ABC app.

People living outside of the U.S. will also be able to watch the ceremony. The Oscars will be again televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

The nominees, presenters and guests will walk the red carpet before they make their way into the ceremony.

"Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live", an exclusive special will be live-streamed on the Academy's Twitter page beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT.

"The Oscars Red Carpet Show," the preshow will be hosted by Billy Porter, Tamron Hall, Lily Aldridge and Elvis Mitchell. It will air on ABC starting at 3:30 p.m. PT, with Ryan Seacrest joining the program at 4:30 p.m. PT.

"E! Live From the Red Carpet" will be hosted by Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, and starts at 2 p.m. PT. The co-hosts will interview the nominees and presenters.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to present?

Meanwhile, there are reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got an invitation to present at this year's Oscars. The couple were approached to present the award for Best Picture. "They were honoured by the request, but declined the invitation," a source told Hello.

