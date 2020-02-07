It might have appeared that Prince William and Kate Middleton laughed along when Margot Robbie read a joke about Megxit from Brad Pitt's speech at the BATFAs. But in reality, they were pretty upset at all the puns being made about the British royal family at the award show, claims reports.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night, they were met with quips about the British royal family, including those on Prince Andrew scandal and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior members."

The royal couple was seated in the front row when stars including Brad Pitt (who wasn't present) and Rebel Wilson poked fun at "Megxit" and Prince Andrew. The camerawork showed them laughing when Margot Robbie read Pitt's speech that he would name his award Harry because he is "really excited about bringing it back to the States with him." Fox News reports that the broadcast was edited to make them look less upset.

UK media commentator Neil Sean claimed to Fox News: "This was not met with the smiling faces that you saw on the final edited version of the show."

Sean further claimed that the parents-of-three were very much "offended" by Rebel Wilson, who quipped about William's uncle Andrew and younger brother Harry. When the 39-year-old took to the stage as a presenter in the "Best Director" category, she joked: "It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew... uh, Royal Harry, no, at this royal palace place." The camera showed William and Kate visibly uncomfortable with the Australian actress's speech.

Sean also alleged that the couple is considering putting a clause in their acceptance agreements to avoid such incidents in the future. He said: "A mole also told me that to ensure that the royals are not embarrassed or made fun of again at such a prestigious event like this one... they will have a 'moral clause' inserted into their acceptance agreement ensuring that due reverence is given to the royal couple who gave their time and support to such a wonderful celebration of film and is respected."

William has been the president of BAFTA for 10 years now, and it has been the fourth consecutive year he attended the award show with wife Kate. The ceremony is considered Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.