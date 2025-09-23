It's official. Ousmane Dembélé has reached the pinnacle of world football before turning 30. The French winger, who once was one of Barcelona's most expensive signings ever, lifted the 2025 Ballon d'Or in Paris after an insanely skilled season with Paris Saint Germain. Fans are obviously curious about his net worth and earnings now that he is on top of the football world.

From Vernon to the Highs of Football

A true grassroots French star, Dembélé was born in Vernon in France, on 15 May 1997 which makes him 28 years old currently. He made his first professional impact at Stade Rennes when he was really young. The things that were impressive at the time were his dazzling dribbles and with his eye for goals, he quickly earned a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2016, where he became one of Europe's most exciting players. And then the big guns, Barcelona, soon came calling, which led to his big signing. In 2017, he joined the Catalan giants for more than £86 million according to reports, making him one of the most expensive buys for the club. That signalled the making of a new star.

His years in Spain were mixed with him not doing his best work despite the big price tag on him, he did indeed have some great moments there but they were very inconsistent. Hence when 2023 began, he was ready for a new challenge and moved to PSG for around £43 million, per reports. This was perhaps the best thing that happened to him in terms of his football career as it was in Paris that his career finally became iconic.

A Season That Changed Everything

Every footballer has a best season and the 2024-25 season will be remembered as the year Dembélé transformed from a player with burning potential into one of the world's most decisive and impactful players. He made staggering 53 appearances for PSG, scoring an astounding 35 goals and providing 16 assists in all competitions. Those stats come along rarely in this sport. Not only were his numbers impressive, but what set him apart was his influence in the biggest matches that made him the talk of the town.

This was also partly because under manager Luis Enrique, Dembélé moved into a more central role where his pace and unpredictability were devastating. Dembélé said,

'Luis Enrique, who is like a father to me. He has been very important to my career, even though it's not over yet. Thank you to all my teammates. We've won almost everything. You've been by my side, and together we've raised our level to achieve these team trophies. This is an individual award, but we all share in this success as a team.'

Dembélé Wins the 2025 Ballon d'Or

His dreams came true at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on 22 September 2025. When Dembélé's name was read out as the Ballon d'Or winner, he edged out Barcelona's young sensation Lamine Yamal, who many fans think of as the future of football. The victory made him only the sixth Frenchman to lift the Ballon d'Or, following the footsteps of legends like Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema. It was a moment of pride for French football and fans across France celebrated it, but also a deeply personal triumph for Dembélé, who remarked

'What just happened to me is incredible. I'm speechless. It's been an amazing season with PSG. I've experienced incredible things, and I'm a little nervous; it's not easy.'

What is Dembélé's Net Worth?

While there is no official report, at 28, Dembélé and his stock has never been higher according to various reports. Transfermarkt currently values him at around £80 million, and this is backed by his contract with PSG which runs until June 2028 as per reports.

Now, his weekly salary is reported at an astronomical £149,000, which works out to roughly £7.7 million a year, and his net worth is estimated at more than £86 million as per Salary Sport, in the same range as the previous estimate. Now, these are only current best estimates as considering the endorsements and sponsorships that will probably now follow his Ballon d'Or win, these figures are likely to rise stupendously in the coming years.