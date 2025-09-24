A failed asylum seeker housed in a taxpayer-funded hotel was reportedly sent on a £600 round-trip taxi for a routine NHS knee check-up, triggering widespread anger over government spending on asylum accommodation.

The case, exposed by a BBC investigation, has raised fresh questions about how the Home Office manages transport for migrants and whether public money is being wasted.

The incident, revealed in a BBC investigation, involved an Iraqi man identified by the pseudonym 'Kadir,' who said he had 'no choice' but to accept the costly transportation arranged by the Home Office, and the journey spanned 250 miles to visit a consultant who had previously treated him at a different address.

'It's Crazy': Migrant Speaks Out

Kadir, who has lived in the UK for nine years and currently resides in an unnamed asylum hotel with his wife and three children, told reporters he would have preferred to travel by train. However, he claimed the Home Office did not offer public transport as an option.

'Should the Home Office give me the ticket for the train? This is the easy way, and they know they spend too much money,' he said. 'We know as well, but we don't have any choice. It's crazy.'

The taxi was reportedly booked via an automated system at the hotel's front desk, with no alternative travel arrangements provided. The BBC noted that such journeys occur because migrants often retain their original NHS doctors even after being relocated to different hotels.

Home Secretary Orders Urgent Review

Following the revelations, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood ordered an urgent review into the use of taxis for asylum seekers, describing the situation as 'unacceptable' and demanding assurances of value for money.

'The Home Secretary has asked the department to urgently look into the use of taxis to transfer asylum seekers,' a Home Office spokesperson confirmed. Officials added that transportation costs are supposed to be calculated on a per-person, per-mile basis, rather than being determined by vehicle meter readings.

Despite these contractual guidelines, the BBC reported a 'constant stream of cabs arriving and leaving' the hotels it visited, raising questions about oversight and accountability.

Broader Concerns Over Migrant Hotel System

The £600 taxi ride is the latest flashpoint in a growing debate over the cost and management of asylum accommodation. As of June 2025, more than 32,000 migrants were housed in hotels across the UK—an 8% increase from the previous year. The total cost of asylum support for 2024–25 is estimated at £4.67 billion, more than ten times the figure a decade ago.

The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, where Kadir was reportedly housed, has become a focal point for anti-migrant protests. In August, Epping Forest District Council won a temporary High Court injunction to halt further placements at the site, though the Home Office successfully challenged the decision.

Illegal Work and Asylum Appeals

In addition to the taxi controversy, the BBC investigation uncovered claims that several migrants housed in hotels were working illegally.

One Afghan man, identified as 'Mohammed,' said he had secured employment before arriving in the UK, earning £20 a day for 10-hour shifts. He cited financial pressure from people traffickers as the reason for breaking employment restrictions.

Kadir's asylum claim has been rejected twice due to a lack of evidence and is currently under a third appeal. He said he had worked as a translator in Iraq and was targeted by criminals, but the Home Office found insufficient proof to support his application.

Backlash and Public Reaction

The revelations have sparked renewed calls for reform of the asylum system. Critics argue that the current hotel-based model is unsustainable and prone to abuse. Labour has pledged to close all migrant hotels by 2029, though details of alternative housing plans remain unclear.

Meanwhile, public reaction has been swift and vocal. Social media users and commentators have described the £600 taxi fare as outrageous and a slap in the face to taxpayers.

As the Home Office review gets underway, questions remain about how such spending decisions were approved and whether similar cases are widespread.