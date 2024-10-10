More than 200 women are now in settlement talks with Harrods over alleged abuse by its former owner Mohamed Al Fayed, the upmarket London department store said Thursday.

The Egyptian billionaire died last year aged 94. But new allegations have emerged after the BBC last month aired an expose claiming he had raped and sexually abused women during his ownership of Harrods.

"Since the airing of the documentary, so far there are 200+ individuals who are now in the Harrods process to settle claims directly with the business," the store said in a statement.

Separately, the BBC said Thursday that another 65 women had told them they were abused by Fayed, while lawyers for the Justice for Harrods Survivors group representing alleged victims said they now have more than 70 clients.

Harrods is advising new complainants to obtain advice through the Harrods Survivors Group legal team or another legal team.

The new allegations sent to the BBC stretch back to 1977, include sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape: 37 of the 65 new claimants had worked at the UK's most famous shop, the broadcaster added.

Justice for Harrods Survivors said women were now "feeling safe to come forward" and that the number of accusers was "increasing on a daily basis".

The group "now retains 71 clients and is processing a further 220 inquiries" having been contacted by people from all around the world, it added.

London's Metropolitan Police said it was also investigating a number of new allegations.

In 2008, Fayed was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and prosecutors reviewed evidence in 2009. In 2015 he was investigated over claims of rape two years earlier.

In both instances, the Crown Prosecution Service said there was no "realistic prospect of conviction" and did not bring charges against the Harrods chairman.

Harrods' managing director, Michael Ward, has admitted his former boss presided over a "toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct".

But he said he had not been "aware of his criminality and abuse" and expressed his "personal horror at the revelations".

Fayed's accusers say the assaults took place in his apartments in London and his properties in Paris, including the Ritz hotel. The businessman also owned Fulham Football Club.

Allegations include a repeated pattern of women who underwent a selection process for positions close to Fayed, and an "invasive" gynaecological examination, the results of which were shared with Fayed.

The women said when they tried to complain about their abuse they were threatened by senior security staff, demoted and subject to false allegations until they had "no choice" but to leave Harrods.

Fayed sold Harrods to the investment arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund for a reported GBP1.5 billion ($2.2 billion).