Novak Djokovic is in the form of his life, as no one has been able to beat him on the court in 2020. On Wednesday, the 33-year old Serb defeated Pablo Carreno Busta and booked his spot in the French Open semi-finals.

Djokovic was seen to be struggling physically at the beginning of the encounter, which according to his opponent is more of a mental issue. The Serbian world number one arrived on court with tape on his neck. Before losing the first set, the Joker repeatedly massaged his left biceps.

Carreno Busta questioned the seriousness of the injury that Djokovic was struggling with. The 29-year old Spaniard said that the Joker starts making gestures of a struggle whenever he is under pressure.

According to Scroll, Carreno Busta said, "That's normal, no? He makes always [such gestures]," Carreno Busta said after the game. The last years he's always doing this when he has problems on court. I don't know, maybe it's the pressure or something that he needs to do it. But he continues playing normal, no? I don't know if he's in pain really, or he has mental [issues]."

However, the 33-year old Serb ridiculed any such theories. He revealed that he got the injury during warm-up, earlier that day. As a result, he wasn't feeling great.

Although Carreno Busta won the first set, eventually, it was Djokovic who had the last laugh. He won the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Carreno Busta became the first player at Roland Garros this year to win a set against the Serb.

The last time Djokovic and Carreno Busta met on court was in the US Open in September, when the 17-time Grand Slam winner was disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball.

With the win on Wednesday, Djokovic secured a place into his 10th Roland Garros semi-final. Also, this would mark the 38th time that Djokovic will play in the last four of a Grand Slam event.

There is a high probability that Djokovic might face Spain's 12-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster final. Nadal is chasing a 20th Grand Slam title. On the other hand, the Serbian is aiming to win his 18th Grand Slam.

If the Joker wins the 2020 French Open, he will become the first man in the Open era to win all four Grand Slams on two occasions each. Djokovic had last won the French Open in 2016.