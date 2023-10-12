When 56-year-old Eliza Yahioglu from London was surprised by the Omaze UK team in August via Zoom, she couldn't contain her excitement over winning a four-bed Yorkshire farmhouse, plus £100,000 in cash.

"I haven't really believed it 'till now... and when you look at this, I really do believe it. I think the heat of today is as warm as my smile," she said, beaming, before getting inside her mortgage-free countryside home complemented by a five-acre garden.

Eliza is just one of the many Brits that have become overnight multi-millionaires after participating in the for-profit's prize draw. Her win comes at a time when most citizens cannot put a foot on the property ladder and millions of renters are getting squeezed out by their landlords.

But this is not your typical prize draw. Each Omaze House Draw supports a charity partner.

And for the November 2023 Scotland House Draw, Omaze is offering entrants the chance to win a £3.5 million home in Perthshire, Scotland, along with £100,000 cash to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now.

When giving becomes winning

Omaze UK was launched in 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak. According to the Charities Aid Foundation's UK Giving Report 2023, the country's total charitable donations dropped 5 per cent in 2021 compared to the year before due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

In 2022, it rebounded by 18% but only because donors increased their giving instead of more people taking part in charitable campaigns.

However, when luxury properties, cash and a brand new Porsche 911 are also on offer, it seems that Brits are willing to open their purse strings, as proven by the growth of Omaze. And it's not hard to see why. This revolutionary approach invites people to dream big while giving back. It's a win-win.

In 2021, the group raised £500,000 for the Prince's Trust and soon gained momentum. By 2023, Omaze had raised £3 million for the British Heart Foundation in two separate draws and £2.15 million for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

The Scotland House Draw

Omaze is currently offering a £3.5 million Scotland home, plus £100,000 in cash to help with running costs and maintenance.

Nestled in an elite enclave of Scotland, the 6-bedroom residence is situated against the serene backdrop of Perthshire's sprawling hills, and is near majestic glens, towering Munros, tranquil waterfalls, dense forests, and expansive moors, as well as the world-famous Gleneagles golf course.

The house offers a potential monthly rental income of approximately £7,500, and its features reflect nothing but luxury living.

The main bedroom, with its opulent en suite and stunning Gleneagles views, is a sanctuary of elegance and comfort.

The entertainment room, on the other hand, boasts a grand design with an apex roof, a south-facing glazed wall, and amenities suited for hosting.

The open-plan kitchen comes equipped with modern appliances, seamlessly leading to a spacious 12-seater dining area marked by its double-sided fireplace and panoramic views.

Additional features include a cosy breakfast nook, an inviting lounge, a state-of-the-art cinema room, a home gym, and an outdoor hot tub to soak the night away.

Those who enter the draw by October 15th are also eligible to win the Porsche Macan GTS worth over £80,000. Dubbed as the 'sports car of compact SUVs', it boasts a top speed of 169 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds.

By participating in the draw, tentrants will be supporting Breast Cancer Now, which is the UK's leading breast cancer research and support charity.

Breast Cancer Now is dedicated to funding groundbreaking studies, offering care and support to those affected, and campaigning for better services and care. Through their rigorous scientific research, they aim to ensure that no one dies from breast cancer by 2050.

The donation made by Omaze from the draw will allow the nonprofit to further their vital research, provide invaluable support to patients, and continue their advocacy for improved breast cancer treatments and care in the UK.

The Omaze Scotland House Draw runs from September 21 to October 29 (for online entries) and October 31 (for postal entries). Draw date will be on November 2. Rules and conditions apply. Visit Omaze UK for more information.