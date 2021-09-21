Paul Pogba's reluctance to commit his long-term future to Manchester United has pushed the club to begin looking for alternatives. The French midfielder's contract expires in 2022, which will allow him to open talks with clubs outside England over a pre-contract agreement by January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep Pogba at Old Trafford and the club have opened talks with the France international over a new deal. The midfielder, however, is yet to make a decision with his agent recently revealing that there is a possibility that he could return to Juventus in the near future.

United are not willing to wait until the last minute and to be left with no time to find a suitable replacement for the 2018 World Cup winner. According to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, the Red Devils have identified two potential candidates that can fill the void left by Pogba.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is said to be the Manchester club's first choice, with the Ivory Coast midfielder also dithering over signing a new deal with the Serie A giants. The 24-year-old could also be available on a free transfer next summer, and will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave Milan.

Barcelona are said to be the front runners at the moment, according to Mundo Deportivo, but Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are also monitoring the situation with a potential move planned. Kessie has impressed in recent campaigns, and was subject to offers this summer.

United's second option is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who was the north London club's record signing. The Frenchman arrived from Lyon as Spurs' club record signing, but has failed to establish himself as a regular.

Despite his mixed fortunes with Spurs, United are said to be ready to make a move for Ndombele. However, with the midfielder holding a contract until 2025, they are unlikely to get him on a cut price deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy certain to try and recoup most of the £53 million his club paid Lyon in 2019.