Manchester United may have had a successful summer transfer window signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, but the club are still trying to complete more deals to ensure the core group remains together in the long-term.

The Red Devils are keen to tie down a number of top stars to new deals in the coming weeks, with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard on top of the list. Ole Gunner Solskjaer wants to keep the trio at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future, and the club have begun talks with the representatives of all three players.

Pogba was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but chose to remain with United following the arrivals of Varane and Ronaldo. The Frenchman will be a free agent in 2022, but his current employers are hoping to secure his future before he is allowed to talk to other clubs in January.

The Manchester club have made an offer to the 2018 World Cup winner, but he is yet to make a decision with regards to his future plans. Real Madrid, former club Juventus and PSG are monitoring the situation with the hope of signing him next summer.

Fernandes is second on the United priority list, but the Portuguese midfielder's deal is not a rush because he still has over three years to run on his current deal. The Red Devils are keen to reward Fernandes for the instant impact he has made to the squad following his arrival in January 2020.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Lingard has also been added to that list with Solskjaer keen to keep the England international at Old Trafford. Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United and was expected to leave in the summer.

The 28-year-old decided to stay with United and fight for his place and has been reintegrated into the first-team squad. Lingard is also in the final year of his contract and has rejected the first offer from the club.

"Manchester United are in direct contact with Jesse Lingard and his father since weeks - still hoping to extend his contract after opening proposal not accepted. Solskjaer is pushing directly with the player," Romano wrote. "He's in the 'contracts list' with Bruno, Pogba and Shaw."