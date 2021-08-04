Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Paul Pogba this summer, but Manchester United are not going to make it easy for the French club. The Red Devils are not ready to let the midfielder leave on a cut price deal despite the player being in the final year of his contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Pogba can be convinced to commit his long-term future to United, but thus far the Frenchman and his agent Mino Raiola have held back. The club are thought to have made an offer of a four-year deal worth around £50 million.

The 28-year-old is exploring his options and is open to leaving Old Trafford this summer, with PSG his preferred destination. However, the Ligue 1 giants and United are very far apart on the valuation of Pogba, with the Premier League club unwilling to let him leave on a reduced price owing to his contract situation.

According to French publication Le Parisien, PSG currently value Pogba at around £43 million, which they are ready to fork out to take the France international to the Parc des Princes this summer. But the 20-time English champions want at least £63 million to consider parting with their club-record signing this summer.

The Old Trafford club have no interest in selling Pogba on the cheap. PSG and Real Madrid, who are also long-term admirers of Pogba, have no intention of being held to ransom for a player that could be available on a free transfer in 2022.

Meanwhile, United have been warned about Raiola's tactics with former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick suggesting that the agent could be looking to put one over Pogba's current employers. The Manchester club and Raiola have a fractious relationship after he made comments about his client wanting to leave Old Trafford midway through last season.

"Obviously, the club's relationship with his agent has never been great and you just feel he's trying to get one over United, taking him to the end of his contract and then moving him on to another club," Chadwick said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"It's a tough one. He's a really important player for United, a genuinely world class player," he added. "He's the kind of player you need to win titles, so I'd like to see him stay for the season and, hopefully, United can win something and persuade him to stay."