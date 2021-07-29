Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their pursuit of Paul Pogba after making contact with the Manchester United midfielder's representatives with regards to a move this summer.

The Red Devils star has just under 12 months remaining on his current deal and is yet to commit his long-term future to the Old Trafford club. Pogba's current employers have been in talks about a new deal but are yet to make a breakthrough. The club is adamant that they will not allow him to leave on a free transfer next summer.

According to The Athletic, Pogba's representatives and PSG have made initial contact to understand if a move is viable this summer. The Ligue 1 club are aware that it will take a considerable financial outlay to take the France international to the Parc des Princes, but United are expecting a bid to arrive in the coming weeks.

PSG have been active in the transfer market this summer, adding the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma to the squad. The Parisian club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has indicated that they will not stop there and are looking to make further high profile additions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to retain Pogba and the Premier League giants have already begun talks over a new deal with the 2018 World Cup winner. If they cannot convince Pogba to remain at Old Trafford, they are ready to offload him and expect to get at least £45 million for the club record signing.

United are in the market for a midfielder following the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. West Ham United's Declan Rice, Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga have all been mentioned as potential targets.

However, United are not expected to make additions until Pogba's future is sorted, with the club already having spent upwards of £100 million for their two signings thus far. Pogba is still on holiday following his participation at the European Championship, but is expected to return to pre-season training in the coming days.