Paul Pogba is at risk of facing the wrath of the global Manchester United fanbase after his agent Mino Raiola offered Liverpool a chance to sign the midfielder this summer. The Frenchman will not be forgiven if he crosses the divide to join the Red Devils' greatest rivals.

The 2018 World Cup winner has just under one year remaining on his current deal and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Liverpool are seeking a midfielder following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after turning down Barcelona.

The Reds have identified Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga and Lyon's Houssem Aouar as potential targets. But according to Le10 Sport, during meetings with Liverpool, Pogba's name was also mentioned with Raiola informing the 2020 Premier League champions of his availability this summer.

It will be unprecedented to see Pogba leave United to join Liverpool, but the Reds have politely declined the offer. Liverpool, however, did not completely rule out a move with the club waiting to see if the France international will try and run down his contract, which will make him available for a cut price deal in January.

The Merseyside club are keen to bring in a midfielder this summer, and are expected to continue to focus on Camavinga and Aouar. The former has also been linked with a move to United, but that is likely to depend on Pogba's future.

Rennes are open to allowing the young Frenchman to leave this summer as they are keen to recoup a fee for the midfielder rather than lose him on a free transfer in 2022. They are holding out for an offer in the region of €50 million, but the player's contract situation could see him leave for a lower fee.

Similarly, Lyon are also open to Aouar's departure, and have reduced their valuation of the player. The Ligue 1 club demanded over €50 million for the player when Arsenal were interested last year, but are expected to accept a fee of around €30 million this summer.

Coming back to the Pogba situation, the Frenchman has been offered a new deal by United, who want the midfielder to remain at Old Trafford. However, it remains unclear if he will extend, with reports linking him with a move to PSG. Raiola is said to have held initial talks with the Parisian club with a £45 million fee being mooted.