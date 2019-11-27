Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in a UEFA Champions League encounter in Turin on Tuesday night. It was Paulo Dybala's curled kick from one of the unlikeliest angles that helped the Italian side secure their position as the Group D leaders.

Just before half-time, Juve won a free-kick outside the penalty area. Although the spot was near the goal-line, it offered a very narrow angle for the Argentine. However, the number 10 fired spectacularly and helped his side take the decisive lead. He shot the ball over Atletico's wall and netted it in the far corner, well out of reach of Atletico's keeper.

All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback, as the Portuguese talisman was unavailable during his side's 3-1 victory against Atalanta in a Serie A game over the previous weekend. He had been suffering from a knee injury. On his return to the football field last night, CR7 mostly remained silent.

He avoided taking free-kicks and ensured that he kept himself safe on-field. During the match, although he kicked the corner flag while attempting to keep the ball in play, there is no news about him suffering any injury.

This was Ronaldo's 175th Champions League appearance, which is the second-most by any player after Iker Casillas with 188 appearances.

More than Ronaldo's skills, it was his choice to wear a headband that surprised the football world. Some fans even commented on different social media platforms about the irrelevance of the hairband, given that Ronaldo's hair isn't long enough.

Juventus now has 13 points after playing 5 matches, winning 4 of them and drawing one. They have one game remaining in the group stage against Bayer Leverkusen, which they will play at the Bay Arena in Germany on 11th December. In contrast, Atletico must win against Lokomotiv Moscow to secure their berth in the round-of-16. They host Lokomotiv on the same date.

Atletico midfielder Koke said, "We are often criticised for playing badly and winning but this time we played well and didn't win. It's infuriating, we created chances and gave everything but could not win. We just need to put the ball in the net."

Last year, Atletico Madrid suffered a 3-0 beating on the same ground with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick. Although CR7 didn't haunt them last night, the Madrid side had to leave Italy without a point.