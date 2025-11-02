Terrified passengers dived for cover and pulled emergency alarms as a knife attack tore through a packed London-bound train on Saturday, 1 November, leaving nine people fighting for their lives and another seriously injured.

The 18:25 service from Doncaster to King's Cross made an emergency stop at Huntingdon Station, Cambridgeshire, where armed police stormed the carriages and arrested two suspects within minutes. Officers confirmed both men remain in custody as counter-terrorism detectives work to determine a motive.

Chaos on Board as Passengers Fled in Panic

British Transport Police said the first emergency call came at 7:39pm after reports of multiple stabbings in one of the middle carriages. Witnesses described chaos as travellers screamed and rushed for the exits while others hid behind seats.

Passenger Olly Foster told the BBC he heard people shouting 'run, run, there's a guy literally stabbing everyone' and at first thought it was a Halloween prank. 'Then I realised my hand was covered in blood from a seat I'd touched,' he said.

Moments later, the train screeched to a halt at Huntingdon Station, about 75 miles north of London, where dozens of armed officers and paramedics flooded the platform. Ten people were rushed to nearby hospitals, nine of them with life-threatening injuries.

Ten people have been taken to hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire.



Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.



A major incident has been declared and @TerrorismPolice are supporting our investigation.https://t.co/kpyeKWR8cQ — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 2, 2025

'Major Incident' Declared as Counter-Terror Police Called In

The scene was immediately declared a major incident. More than thirty officers, along with air ambulances and emergency teams, responded as forensic units began examining the carriages.

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey called it 'a shocking incident' and urged the public to avoid speculation. 'We are conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further,' he said.

British Transport Police confirmed that the national 'Plato' protocol—used when responding to a possible marauding terror attack—was briefly activated but later stood down once the threat was contained.

'Two suspects have been detained and are being questioned,' a police spokesperson said. 'Counter-terrorism officers are supporting our investigation while we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this attack.'

Every time something tragic happens, some folks rush to blame immigrants or Muslims, no evidence, just bias. It’s embarrassing at this point.

Police haven’t confirmed a suspect or motive yet, but some people are already writing the script. Let’s wait for facts before turning a… — Ajofia Ideato (@kachi_paul) November 2, 2025

The fact they didn’t release the suspects yet tells everything. If they were white people it would be plastered everywhere already — D Ross (@DRoss8989) November 2, 2025

Scenes of Horror on Platform

Photographs from the station showed forensic investigators in white suits beside the stopped train as paramedics treated victims on the platform. Police dogs were deployed to search the area as officers combed the carriages for evidence.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said officers were on scene within minutes of the first call. Defence Secretary John Healey told Sky News that early assessments suggested 'this was an isolated incident, an isolated attack'.

Travel Chaos and Public Shock

Train operator LNER, which runs services on the East Coast Main Line, confirmed that one of its trains had been involved and warned passengers to expect severe disruption until Monday.

Commuters reported being stranded at nearby stations as services were suspended between Peterborough and London. Roads surrounding Huntingdon were also closed overnight as the investigation continued.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the stabbings 'appalling' and said his 'thoughts are with all those affected'. He thanked emergency services for their swift response.

Cambridgeshire mayor Paul Bristow said he had heard of 'horrendous scenes' on the train and praised local residents who offered help to victims and stranded passengers.

The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning.



My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response.



Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 1, 2025

Motive Still Unknown

As of Sunday morning, both suspects remained in custody as investigators examined whether the attack was planned or random. Police have not released the men's identities or disclosed what weapons were used.

Officials stressed there was no wider threat to the public but said extra patrols would remain in place on trains and stations across eastern England.

'We will be visible and available to reassure passengers,' Chief Superintendent Casey said. 'Our officers are continuing to speak with witnesses and review CCTV from the train and station.'

The attack has renewed concern about knife crime and passenger safety on Britain's rail network. It follows a series of violent incidents that have prompted calls for tighter security and more visible policing on public transport.

For now, Huntingdon Station remains cordoned off as investigators work through the night to piece together what happened. Both suspects are being held for questioning as nine victims continue to fight for their lives in hospital.