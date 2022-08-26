Arsenal have been told to drop their interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto and move on to other targets. Mikel Arteta wants to add another forward to his squad, and the Portugal international was his top target in recent weeks.

The North London club approached Wolves through Neto's agent - Jorge Mendes over a summer move. The Gunners offered around £35 million to take the winger to the Emirates Stadium, but were initially told that it will take over £50 million to prise him away from Molineux.

The 22-year-old has been tempted by Arsenal's interest and is keen on a move to North London. However, Neto's current employers, despite naming their price, have informed Arsenal that they have no interest in parting with their number seven this summer, as per London Standard.

Wolves' reluctance to come to the negotiating table has seen Arsenal switch their attention to alternate targets on the manager's wanted list. According to journalist Dean Jones, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has re-emerged on the north Londoners' radar in recent weeks, and is among a number of targets they are monitoring.

The Ivory Coast international has been a long-term target of the Gunners, and they have been linked with a move for the forward during many past transfer windows. The 29-year-old was top of the list in the summer of 2019, but Palace out-bid their London rivals out of a move.

Arsenal have now reignited their interest in the Ivorian winger, but he remains a part of a list that also includes Villarreal wide forward Yeremy Pino. Arteta will have the final say on the player the Gunners target, with the Spaniard seeking specific skill sets to add to his squad.

"He's looking in hot form and if an offer doesn't land in the next week from someone, then I'll be surprised. He's not the main man Arsenal are thinking about at this stage, as far as I know, Yeremy Pino is more appealing, but this one could become interesting," Jones said.

Zaha has just one year remaining on his current deal with Palace, which puts the club on the back foot on the negotiating front. The Ivorian is unlikely to force through a move, but could be tempted if Arsenal make their interest concrete before the Sept. 1 transfer deadline.