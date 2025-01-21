US Representative Nancy Pelosi continues to baffle investors with tremendous stock market gains over the past decade. Her portfolio returned over 700% since 2014 and an impressive 54% in 2024 to beat top global hedge funds and leading AI trading systems.

Nancy's husband, Paul, is an investment banker who executes the traders on her behalf. Over the years, the couple has faced mounting criticism regarding insider trading, but the former House Speaker has vehemently rejected these claims.

Despite senators flooring the ETHICS Act last year to ban Congressional stock trades, Paul continues to place profitable trades regularly.

Dumping Apple and Nvidia Shares In December

According to a 17th January periodic transaction report, Pelosi sold 31,600 Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares on 31st December 2024, almost worth £6.45 million ($7.91 million), considering the stock price of £204.29 ($250.42) on the day.

Furthermore, the Congress member offloaded 10,000 Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on the same day, worth almost £1.09 million ($1.34 million), considering the NVDA stock price of $134.29 (£109.55).

On 20th December, Pelosi also exercised 500 Nvidia call options worth up to £815,795 ($1 million), which she bought in late 2023. On 14th January 2025, the Democrat bought 50 new call options in the AI chipmaker with a £65.26 ($80) strike price and an expiry date of 16th January 2026.

She also purchased 50 call options for both Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stocks, with a £122 ($150) strike price and a 16th January 2026 expiry. The purchases for each company were worth between £203,949 ($250,001) and £407,897 ($500,000).

New Position In Tempus AI, Boosts Stake In Vistra Corp

Pelosi also disclosed purchasing 50 call options last week in health-tech firm Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM), with a £16.32 ($20) strike price and an expiration date of 16th January 2026, for between £40,789 ($50,000) and £81,579 ($100,000).

TEM leverages AI in precision medicine applications to accelerate the discovery of novel targets, predict the effectiveness of treatments, and diagnose multiple diseases earlier.

Pelosi's disclosure substantially boosted the stock price, which jumped over 4% in the past week. The TEM stock was up over 19% at £34.18 ($41.9) per share during premarket hours on 21st January. The bullish sentiment was despite reports of a major TEM shareholder selling £27 million ($33.1 million) worth of company shares last week.

Meanwhile, Pelosi also diversified her portfolio by purchasing 50 call options of Texas-based energy generation firm Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) with a £40 ($50) strike price and a 16th January 2026 expiry for between £407,897 ($500,001) and £815,795 ($1 million).

VST shares gained over 17% in the past month. The stock jumped over 5.9% during premarket hours on 21st January to hover around £147.66 ($181). The power generation company witnessed a surge in AI-linked electricity demand and secured multiple power purchase agreements at new solar facilities last year, with Amazon and Microsoft totalling over 600 MW of capacity.

The company continues to ramp up solar energy storage and nuclear energy initiatives. VST's net income soared by £1.06 billion ($1.3 billion) year-over-year in Q3 2024 due to solid operational cash flow generation.

Keep This In Mind When Copying Congressional Trades

A growing investor base is focusing on mimicking the trades of Congress members. However, politicians often trade volatile, high-growth stocks and investment instruments like derivatives.

The problem for regular investors attempting to copy Congressional trades is the reporting lag between the trade disclosure date and the actual trade execution date.

Congress members can take up to 45 days to report their trades, with a provision for a 90-day extension.

However, investors can explore emerging alternate data platforms that focus on creating strategies based on trade disclosure dates while avoiding derivatives and overvalued stocks to lower portfolio volatility.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.