Former Manchester City midfielder Trevor Sinclair said that Pep Guardiola might consider walking away from the English Premier League after seeing his side lose against Liverpool as a result of a technological controversy. Sinclair played for City between 2003 and 2007.

The former City player said, "The Premier League has got a fantastic brand and I think it's been affected negatively by this VAR situation. It's not a better spectacle now because VAR has been brought in. This is my fear, that if this continues managers like Pep and the best players are going to start leaving the Premier League. If it continues to be this inconsistent, people are going to start leaving the Premier League and go to different leagues.

The defending champions lost 3-1 against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. As a result, the Sky Blues are now eight points behind the current table leaders.

The City squad was convinced that they deserved a penalty during the early stages of the heavyweight clash, as Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to have committed a handball inside the box. However, the referee signalled the continuation of play. As a result, the Reds successfully built a counter-attack, which saw the home team netting the ball, courtesy of a long-range strike from Fabinho.

Referee Michael Oliver allowed the Brazilian midfielder's goal to be counted after reviewing the alleged "handball" incident. This particular decision surprised and frustrated Guardiola and City supporters.

Soon, Liverpool scored their second goal in the 13th minute when Mohamed Salah utilised a teasing pass from Andrew Robertson. The Egyptian icon came from the left and went past Claudio Bravo and successfully converted the opportunity into a goal.

Once again, VAR was used to check whether Salah was onside. Replays suggest that Salah was just barely level with the City defender John Stones when the ball was played.

Then, it was Sadio Mane's turn to help put Jurgen Klopp's men 3-0 up just after half-time. In the 71st minute, Bernardo Silva scored one on City's behalf.

Just a few moments later, the referee was yet again at the center stage of discussion. The visitors were looking for another goal when Raheem Sterling's cross hit Alexander-Arnold on the arm inside the penalty area.

The Sky Blues appealed hard for a spot-kick but their requests went in vain. Goal reports that Guardiola was seen at the sideline, venting his frustrations at the match officials.