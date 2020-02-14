Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that he could be sacked if Real Madrid defeats his side in their last-16 clash of the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

Guardiola's men still stand a chance to win the FA Cup, EFL Cup, and the Champions League. City plays Aston Villa in the EFL Cup final on March 1.

City couldn't progress past the quarter-final stage of the Champions League ever since Guardiola arrived in Manchester. The Sky Blues' hopes of securing a hat-trick of Premier League title victories have also faded in recent weeks. However, Guardiola does not believe their season has been a failure.

In an interview, Guardiola said, "You say the season is a disaster but if you win the Champions League it will be exceptional. Why? it is so difficult to win it. I want to win the Champions League, I dream and will enjoy the games against Real Madrid, to see what I can do. If we don't beat them, then the chairman will come, and say 'It's not good enough, we want the Champions League, I'm going to sack you'."

Under Guardiola's coaching, City won five major domestic trophies since 2016, which includes two back-to-back Premier League titles and last year's historic domestic treble.

City is currently in the second position in the Premier League table with 51 points from 25 matches. They are trailing a whopping 22 points behind Liverpool. The Reds have dropped only two points in this season's league, and are storming towards clinching their first league title in three decades.

Meanwhile, Forbes reported that the Manchester City manager might consider joining Juventus this summer after his contract in England expires.

The Turin side is keen on bringing the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss on board. It is also reported that club president Andrea Agnelli is convinced that Guardiola is the perfect man to take Juve to the pinnacle of European glory. The Spaniard has already conquered three of Europe's top five leagues. If he finally leaves for Turin, a new challenge will be waiting for him.

Besides, if the deal happens, it would be the first time that football fans will see Cristiano Ronaldo playing under the legendary coach.