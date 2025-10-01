US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has issued a blistering warning to senior officers and troops alike, declaring that physical readiness is non-negotiable and blasting what he called 'fat generals' in the halls of the Pentagon.

Delivering a fiery address at the FAFO military meeting on Tuesday, 30 September, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth unveiled the first of 10 new Department of War directives, designed to overhaul military standards and shift the focus back to combat preparedness.

'At my direction, the Department of War is implementing new directives to ensure that every combat MOS and combat arms position returns to the highest male standard, including physical fitness tests, height and weight requirements, and daily hard PT for all members of the joint force,' he told service members.

Daily Training and Biannual Testing

Hegseth made clear that every member of the armed forces, from privates to four-star generals, will now be subject to tougher requirements.

'Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations or really any formation and see fat troops. Likewise, it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country and the world,' he said.

Hegseth confirmed that all service members will now be required to:

Pass PT tests twice a year and meet height and weight standards biannually.

Conduct daily hard PT, either individually or as a unit.

Meet a gender-neutral male-age norm combat fitness standard scored at 70 percent or higher.

'So whether you're an airborne ranger or a chairborne ranger, a brand new private or a four-star general, you need to meet the height and weight standards and pass the PT test,' Hegseth said. 'And we're not talking like hot yoga and stretching. Real hard PT, either as a unit or as an individual.'

. @secwar "This admin. has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice politically correct and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department, to RIP OUT the politics...



No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change… pic.twitter.com/RklKUCCErT — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) September 30, 2025

Rollback of Diversity Programmes

Alongside fitness reforms, Hegseth confirmed an end to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes within the military, which he derided as distractions from readiness.

'For too long, we've promoted too many uniform leaders for the wrong reasons — based on their race, based on gender quotas, based on historic so-called firsts,' he said. 'That ends now.'

He announced the elimination of DEI offices, identity months and related initiatives, framing the decision as a return to merit and combat focus in leadership selection.

New Oversight Rules

Hegseth also introduced changes to whistleblower and oversight procedures, including limits on repetitive anonymous complaints, the use of artificial intelligence in report evaluation and faster investigation timelines for senior leaders.

While critics have suggested such reforms may discourage reporting, Hegseth defended the changes as necessary to reduce bureaucracy and ensure commanders can focus on warfighting.

A Shift in Culture

Hegseth's address marks one of the sharpest breaks from recent Pentagon policies, with a clear emphasis on discipline, combat readiness and leader accountability.

'If the Secretary of War can do regular hard PT, so can every member of our joint force,' he declared. 'Standards must be met. And not just met. At every level, we should seek to exceed the standard. To push the envelope, to compete. It's core to who we are and what we do.'

The reforms, Hegseth said, are about restoring 'common sense' to the military and ensuring that leaders at every level embody the same standards they demand of their troops.