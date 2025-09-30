Disney reportedly lost 1.7 million subscribers following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, according to journalist Marisa Kabas. The entertainment giant temporarily pulled the late-night talk show from 17 to 22 September after a controversial monologue referencing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The move triggered widespread outrage across social media, where boycott campaigns gained traction and users claimed they were cancelling subscriptions in droves.

Reports circulating online allege that around 1.7 million cancellations hit Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ combined in the wake of the decision. Jimmy Kimmel returned to air on 23 September, resuming his usual hosting duties after the brief hiatus.

Unverified Reports Suggest 1.7 Million Cancellations

The figure was first shared by Kabas on the social platform Bluesky, who claimed that an estimated 1.7 million paid subscriptions were terminated in the week following Kimmel's suspension. Her post quickly went viral, sparking heated debate and fueling a wave of online activism.

On X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, users posted screenshots of their cancellations and urged others to join the boycott.

Disney, however, has not confirmed the number. The company has yet to release official subscriber data or respond directly to the claims of mass cancellations.

Social Media Outrage and Celebrity Boycotts

The backlash gained traction across social media, where many users shared posts calling for boycotts and cancellations of Disney's streaming services. Some high-profile figures, including radio host Howard Stern, publicly announced they were ending their Disney+ subscriptions in protest.

Many online critics accused Disney of bowing to political pressure and undermining free expression, while others argued the company was sending mixed signals about its commitment to editorial independence and inclusivity.

Social media monitoring tools recorded a surge in posts about Disney cancellations during the suspension period, indicating heightened consumer dissatisfaction with the brand.

Affiliate Pushback and Political Scrutiny

The controversy also extended to Disney's broadcast operations. Two major station groups, Nexstar and Sinclair, initially refused to air Kimmel's return on 23 September, affecting nearly a quarter of US television households.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr criticised Disney's decision, which could impact public trust in broadcasters. Both Nexstar and Sinclair later resumed airing the show, but tensions between Disney and affiliates remain a concern.

Investor Pressure and Governance Questions

Disney is also facing scrutiny from shareholders and legal watchdogs. Several investor groups have filed letters demanding access to internal documents detailing the decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the company's handling of the fallout.

Some analysts warn that if the decision was politically motivated and led to measurable financial loss, it could raise governance and fiduciary duty issues. Others believe the controversy may weigh on Disney's reputation heading into its next quarterly earnings report.

Ratings Volatility and Market Reaction

Initial Nielsen data suggested a temporary ratings boost for Kimmel's first show after the suspension, though viewership reportedly declined in subsequent days. Analysts note that broadcast ratings and streaming subscription figures measure different audiences and should not be conflated.

While Disney's share price remained stable in the days following the controversy, market watchers say continued speculation about subscriber losses could increase investor pressure for transparency.

Awaiting Official Response

As of this week, Disney has not issued a statement addressing the reported cancellations or detailed the rationale behind Kimmel's temporary suspension. Investors and audiences alike are now waiting for official data that could confirm whether the backlash translated into significant subscriber loss.