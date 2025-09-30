McDonald's has officially confirmed that its legendary Monopoly game is making a comeback in the United States on 6 October 2025, almost nine years since it last ran. The fan-favourite promotion is returning with a modern twist, blending physical peel-off stickers with a slick new digital version on the McDonald's app.

The relaunch is designed to reignite the excitement that made Monopoly one of McDonald's most popular marketing campaigns, while also addressing the shadow of the notorious McMillions scandal, which exposed a vast fraud operation that plagued the game in the 1990s and early 2000s.

This time, McDonald's insists the game is safer, fairer and easier to play. Customers can scan stickers via the app to track instant wins and collect rare properties for bigger jackpots. Millions of dollars' worth of prizes, from free food to major cash rewards, are up for grabs.

A McDonald's spokesperson said the return was about 'bringing back a much-loved tradition in a fresh, secure and exciting way for our fans across America'.

The move is expected to drive huge foot traffic to outlets nationwide and boost app downloads, as players race to collect game pieces and secure their shot at life-changing prizes.

The Big Comeback

The McDonald Monopoly Game 2025 will run from 6 October to 2 November, with bonus plays available until 23 November. McDonald's describes the relaunch as a modernised experience combining both classic sticker collecting and new digital gameplay.

According to McDonald's corporate site, participants will have 'even more ways to play... two chances to win,' via physical stickers and digital pieces linked through the app.

The total prize pool exceeds $471 million (£350 million), offering rewards such as $1 million cash, a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, holidays, Best Buy vouchers, and free food prizes.

Over 30 menu items are eligible for game pieces, including Quarter Pounders, Egg McMuffins, large fries, and iced coffee.

How to Play the 2025 McDonald Monopoly Game

To take part, players must download the McDonald's app and register with MyMcDonald's Rewards. Pre-registration runs from 29 September to 5 October, allowing users to earn bonus points before gameplay begins.

Once registered, customers can buy participating menu items, peel off the physical stickers, and scan them within the app to reveal instant prizes or Monopoly property pieces. Collecting full sets of properties can unlock larger prizes.

Each game piece also grants a Bonus Play through the app, providing a second chance to win additional rewards. McDonald's has also included a no purchase necessary option, which is outlined in the official rules on its corporate website.

The game combines in-store purchases with digital participation, a move that the company says enhances fairness and excitement.

The Scandal That Changed Everything

The new format follows the legacy of the infamous McMillions scandal, which plagued the promotion in the late 1990s and early 2000s. At the time, Jerome Jacobson, a security director for the promotional contractor, was found guilty of stealing high-value winning pieces and distributing them to accomplices, costing McDonald's millions.

The fraud led to an FBI investigation, several arrests, and widespread media coverage. The case was later revisited in the acclaimed HBO documentary 'McMillion$', which detailed how the scheme operated undetected for years.

The biggest fraud you've never heard of.



McMillions, a new documentary series, is coming soon. #McMillionsHBO pic.twitter.com/af6XnIBMQf — HBO (@HBO) December 4, 2019

In response, McDonald's redesigned the entire game, introducing digital tracking, secure scanning, and in-app validation to prevent future manipulation.

New Safeguards and Public Reaction

The 2025 McDonald's Monopoly Game relies heavily on digital oversight, with each code linked directly to a user's account in the app. McDonald's says this ensures transparency and helps eliminate the vulnerabilities that enabled previous fraud.

Early reactions on social media have been mixed, with many expressing enthusiasm for the game's nostalgic return, while others recall the past scandal with caution. The company insists that the new system restores trust and delivers a fairer experience for all participants.

Marketing analysts suggest the promotion could boost customer engagement and app usage, positioning McDonald's as both nostalgic and innovative in a competitive market.