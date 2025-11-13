The resurfacing of intimate 2016 emails between Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein has ignited a firestorm in UK politics, exposing a friendship that persisted years after the financier's 2008 conviction for sex offences.

Once Labour's master strategist and freshly appointed US ambassador, Mandelson faced swift dismissal on 11 September 2025 amid revelations of undisclosed depth in their bond.

These messages—laced with birthday felicitations, Trump jabs, and veiled advice on Prince Andrew—thrust Epstein's lingering influence back into the spotlight, fuelling demands for accountability in elite circles.

Forging an Unlikely Alliance

Peter Mandelson's orbit intersected with Jeffrey Epstein's in the late 1990s, amid New York soirees where political prowess mingled with plutocratic excess. The Labour peer, dubbed the 'Prince of Darkness' for his tactical acumen, attended Epstein's lavish gatherings, including a 2003 trip partly bankrolled by the financier, as newly unearthed documents affirm.

Their association intensified in 2003, when Epstein covered Mandelson's travel costs totalling £5,400 ($8,285) on two occasions in April, as unsealed financial records confirm—though the destinations remain unspecified. Epstein later listed Mandelson as his 'best pal' in a 50th birthday book filled with messages from prominent figures.

Even after Epstein's 2008 plea deal, Mandelson offered support in emails, writing: 'I feel hopeless & furious about this' and 'You will come through this stronger,' as pointed out in an X Post.

Mandelson has since expressed remorse, stating he felt 'utterly awful about my association with Epstein 20 years ago and the plight of his victims.' These early bonds, blending sympathy and counsel, highlight a friendship that persisted despite mounting allegations.

The 2016 Email Exchange Unveiled

A tranche of emails released on 12 November 2025 lays bare their 2016 banter, shattering Mandelson's claim of a severed tie by 2010.

On 6 November, Epstein messaged: '63 years old. You made it,' nodding to Mandelson's recent birthday.

The ambassador replied swiftly: 'Just. I have decided to extend my life by spending more of it in the US.'

Epstein quipped back: 'In the Donald white house,' alluding to Trump's looming victory.

Mandelson probed: 'What's the Donald white house? And how are you?'

Epstein rejoined: 'Trump / and having a great deal of fun. In hindsight. you were right about staying away from Andrew. I was right in your staying with rinaldo,' likely referencing husband Reinaldo Avila da Silva.

Such candour, post-conviction, underscores a bond undeterred by infamy.

Sacking and Starmer's Reckoning

The emails catalysed Mandelson's downfall; sacked mere days after Prime Minister Keir Starmer affirmed confidence on 10 September 2025, amid a Cabinet Office dossier flagging 'reputational risks' tied to Epstein.

The scandal's ripples extend beyond Mandelson's sacking, with civil servants confirming Starmer was briefed on the Epstein links before his ambassador appointment on 3 November 2025—yet proceeded, drawing accusations of depravity from unions and MPs.

As Epstein emails mentioning Trump dominate US headlines, UK calls intensify for Labour whip withdrawal and peerage stripping, prioritising victims like Virginia Giuffre over elite loyalty. This saga compels Westminster to overhaul vetting, transforming outrage into safeguards against historical enablers.