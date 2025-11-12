Fresh scrutiny has fallen on Jeffrey Epstein's shadowy network after investigators uncovered emails suggesting that ex-Mossad-linked intelligence officer, Yoni Koren, stayed at one of the late financier's New York City apartments for several weeks.

The correspondence, now under Congressional review, hints at a deeper level of coordination between Epstein and figures tied to Israel's political and security elite, including ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

Epstein's Intelligence-Linked Guests Under New Investigation

Documents reviewed by the US House Oversight Committee reportedly show that Koren—once a senior officer in Israel's military intelligence and later an adviser to Barak—appeared multiple times in Epstein's access logs and internal emails. The material suggests repeat visits and temporary residence in a Manhattan property Epstein used for both personal and professional meetings.

Sources familiar with the inquiry said Koren's name appeared alongside discussions of visitor permissions and accommodation logistics. The committee is now examining whether these interactions indicate a broader pattern of relationships between Epstein and foreign intelligence affiliates.

Emails Indicate Extended Stay and Financial Coordination

Leaked correspondence between Epstein and Barak's aides allegedly referenced financial transfers and arrangements related to Koren's stay. One email described the accommodation as a 'temporary arrangement' while Koren conducted 'private business' in New York.

A former Epstein associate told reporters that Epstein 'regularly lent out his apartments to powerful acquaintances, diplomats, and consultants,' though investigators have not confirmed the purpose of Koren's visit. The committee has not released the emails publicly, but it has confirmed that they form part of an expanding review of Epstein's communications.

The Mossad Connection and Speculation of Overlap

Koren's intelligence background has intensified speculation about Epstein's global reach. He previously worked in covert operations and, according to Israeli media reports, retained contacts in the defence sector long after leaving official service. Analysts suggest Epstein's connections may have offered strategic advantages to influential figures seeking discretion.

However, US officials caution that no concrete evidence links Epstein directly to any intelligence service. 'There's still no public proof Epstein was an operative or asset,' a congressional source said. 'But his circle included individuals with the means and knowledge typical of that world.'

Ehud Barak's Association Resurfaces

The revelations have again drawn attention to Ehud Barak, who has previously acknowledged visiting Epstein's properties but denied wrongdoing. Barak said his dealings with Epstein were limited to investment and charitable ventures.

Investigators note that Barak's name appears in threads concerning Koren's travel and lodging, prompting renewed calls in Israel for transparency. Critics argue that any contact between senior political figures and a convicted sex offender demands full disclosure.

Broader Pattern of Elite Access

The apartment where Koren stayed was separate from Epstein's notorious townhouse on the Upper East Side. Yet, investigators say it hosted multiple 'high-profile guests.' Intelligence analysts described Epstein's social world as 'a revolving door of influence,' populated by individuals who benefited from his resources while shielding their own agendas.

Ongoing Inquiries

The House Oversight Committee continues to analyse thousands of recovered documents tied to Epstein's properties and digital correspondence. Neither Koren nor Barak faces formal allegations, but lawmakers say the findings deepen questions about Epstein's reach into political and intelligence networks worldwide.

One official summarised the mood in Washington: 'Each new disclosure expands the scope of what Epstein was involved in—and who he was really serving.'