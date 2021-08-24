Nothing is as hard for a business as winning over customers. However, keeping customers happy after winning them over, comes a close second. Peter Tri states that focusing on earning new customers is a good strategy. However, you should have another strategy to satisfy these customers once you have them on board. Ryan Buttigieg chips in with the fact that customer relationships can make or break your business, especially in the highly competitive marketplace of the modern world.

To further argue in favor of keeping customers happy, here are three reasons it should be a priority, as explained by Peter Tri and Ryan Buttigieg:

Customer loyalty

Customer loyalty is fleeting nowadays, especially when customers have unlimited access to so many brands. "It's almost like music; you can listen to a different song every time you tune in," says Peter Tri. "Therefore, you need to convince these customers to make you their favorite. Customers who come back time and again should become your priority because bringing in new customers costs five times more to a business." Ryan Buttigieg agrees with this insight and says, "Customer loyalty is crucial for the growth of a brand. And nothing but the highest quality of customer service is the key to guaranteeing it. You also need to work on strategies to keep these customers interested."

Brand visibility and awareness

It is quite likely that someone who has experienced your product or service will tell others about it. "In today's world, word spreads extremely fast, and you need to make sure the word spreading is in favor of your business," says Peter Tri. "Unhappy customers speak louder than happy customers. Therefore, you need to make sure your customers are happy and satisfied with your business." Ryan Buttigieg adds to this insight by saying, "Happy customers are more likely to recommend you to family and friends, which will help build your brand name."

Financial benefits

According to Ryan Buttigieg, a returning customer is more likely to make a purchase than a new customer. "New people will want to observe your business first and compare it to others. This takes time and effort to convince them into buying," notes Peter Tri. Ryan Buttigieg adds, "However, a returning customer is a guaranteed sale because they've already completed the buyer journey with you before. Thus, keeping your customers happy is financially very beneficial as well."

Customers dictate the success of a business. This is why Peter Tri and Ryan Buttigieg urge entrepreneurs to focus on both earning new customers and retaining their existing ones.