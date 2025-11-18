President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is facing one of the most damaging political assaults of his term after his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, accused him of long-term drug use during a massive rally in Manila. The explosive claims surfaced as the President struggles to contain a growing corruption scandal that has intensified scrutiny of his leadership and health.

Imee Marcos' Public Accusation Ignites Political Firestorm

The controversy erupted when Senator Marcos spoke at an anti-corruption rally of mega church Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) on 17 November 2025, telling thousands gathered at the Quirino Grandstand that her brother had battled drug addiction since they were young. According to Daily Tribune, the senator said she had seen drug paraphernalia after his parties and claimed he used marijuana and cocaine regularly, even during his time as governor of Ilocos Norte. She also said he appeared on the Duterte administration's narco-list in 2016.

Her remarks travelled fast across social platforms, pushing the Palace to respond. Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the accusations were a desperate attempt to redirect attention from corruption investigations that may affect the senator's allies. Castro said the issue had been addressed many times and insisted that the President tested negative before the 2022 campaign.

What Marcos' Drug Tests Actually Show

The Palace pointed to a drug test taken by Marcos Jr in 2021, which was released during his presidential bid. The test showed negative results for cocaine and methamphetamine. However, the test faced online criticism after users noted the absence of a hospital letterhead.

St Luke's Medical Center responded publicly to clarify the confusion. According to GMA News, the hospital said the format was standard among certified drug-testing facilities and that the location listed in the result was correct based on its accreditation.

The hospital urged the public to avoid sharing misleading information. Marcos' spokesperson also called on critics to stop dragging medical institutions into political disputes.

Corruption Scandal Fuels a Deeper Rift

The accusations arrived as frustration grows regarding the slow progress of investigations into questionable flood-control contracts worth billions of pesos. INC minister Rommel Topacio accused the President of protecting powerful political allies and slowing accountability proceedings. His speech added pressure to an already fractured political environment amid recent calamities exacerbated by substandard and corrupted flood control projects.

Imee Marcos' comments came shortly after Topacio's criticisms and deepened the perception that political divisions are widening. Her claims linked addiction to poor judgment and corruption, arguing that it affected the President's performance. The accusation immediately intensified debates about his governance.

A President Under Attack From All Sides

This political brawl also exposed a widening fracture between the Marcos and Duterte camps. Former president Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, have repeatedly criticised Marcos Jr since Duterte's International Criminal Court arrest earlier this year. The Associated Press reported that Duterte previously accused Marcos of drug use during his term and referenced an old law enforcement list that included him.

Marcos often dismissed Duterte's remarks, calling them nonsense, but the new allegations from his sister carry far more weight. They create the appearance of a family in crisis at a time when the administration faces rising public dissatisfaction.

Health Questions Intensify Amid Political Chaos

The renewed attention has pushed citizens to ask what is actually known about the President's health. No medical records have been released to confirm the addiction allegations, and existing drug tests show negative results. Still, allegations from his sister and the former president have fuelled new demands for transparency.

The controversy has now evolved into a broader debate about honesty, competence and accountability. As investigations into corruption continue, public pressure is rising for the President to address both the accusations and the political fractures within his own circle.

Public Scrutiny Over Marcos' Facial Movements and Speech Patterns

Public debate has expanded beyond political allegations as citizens analyse recent videos of President Marcos Jr during public events. Viewers have pointed to noticeable changes in his facial movements, including tighter jaw motions and uneven expressions that appear more pronounced during long speeches.

His slower cadence and occasional stuttering have also drawn attention, prompting speculation online about his overall health. These observations spread widely during livestreamed appearances, which allowed viewers to replay his gestures repeatedly.

No medical expert has confirmed any link between these behaviours and drug use, yet the discussion has grown louder as political tensions rise. Supporters argue that long hours, stress and fatigue explain the changes.

Critics claim the mannerisms reflect deeper issues. The Palace has not addressed the speculation about his facial expressions or speech patterns. The debate has now become part of the broader conversation surrounding the President's health and credibility, adding another layer to a crisis already fuelled by accusations, denials and rising political pressure.