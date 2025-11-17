Many Filipinos raise fresh claims that Iglesia ni Cristo acts like a cult as its three-day rally in Manila nears its final hours. Crowds gather at Quirino Grandstand from 16 November until 18 November 2025 for a huge call for transparency.

People question motives behind this action as political tension rises around corruption probes facing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Public anger grows online as users recall long-standing issues around INC's bloc voting, rigid doctrine, and tight internal control.

Questions grow fast as observers watch how INC moves during this high-pressure moment.

Iglesia ni Cristo's Rally About To End

INC stages its mass action under Rally for Transparency and A Better Democracy at Quirino Grandstand, as per Inquirer. Huge crowds show up from early morning until late night each day.

Police count 650,000 participants during day one on 16 November. Meanwhile, some media outlets recorded 630,000. City workers collect 19 metric tons of waste after day one.

Wala na masyado attendees ang mga INC kasi siguro nahiya na rin sila to become part of that cult. Jusko, kung ikaw INC ka at nababasa mo ‘to, we will welcome you with open arms. Tumiwalag kayo. Spare yourselves from that cult. Kulto na may bayad pa.Pinayayaman nyo lang mga Manalo — Shinichi Dempsey (@chinitomanager) November 16, 2025

Around 180,000 join day two as many camp near roads overnight. Security staff deploy around 16,000 officers across key areas.

A parallel United People's Initiative rally near the People Power Monument expects 300,000. Malacanang says President Marcos Jr. watches events from his office.

What Is Inc's Rally All About?

INC leaders say the action seeks truth and accountability over alleged misuse of funds inside major national projects. Members claim frustration after reports of missing money and stalled works.

INC spokesperson Edwil Zabala says the group holds no plan for destabilisation and rejects claims saying INC wants any forced change inside government. Zabala says rallies happen due to growing evidence behind corruption probes.

INC gathers to promote a better democracy while backing vile political creatures and making police work overtime. Make it make sense, lol. Self-dealing takes many shapes. It is not always cash in a bag or fancy cars. It's also a nonsense political gathering wrapped in religion. — JoeAm (@societyofhonor) November 15, 2025

Rake Tribiana, an INC member, expresses hurt after reports linking some leaders with alleged wrongdoing. Tribiana says many join due to concern for honest service.

This happens while probes follow two deadly typhoons, and claims by former lawmaker Zaldy Co. Marcos calls such claims wild speculation, yet promises action before Christmas.

At first i was confused, i thought the rally was about bringing down bbm and install sara.



Then i realized it was all about blackmail. Bbm did not kowtow to the inc. He refused to grant some favors. INC is bullying bbm into submission! It is to show how powerful this cult is. https://t.co/9mERwOeNVv — Mac Zamora (@MackinleyZamora) November 16, 2025

However, many Filipinos believe that the INC pushes unseen pressure on Marcos for a step-down that might place Vice President Sara Duterte in charge. Detractors link this fear with INC's long bloc voting record.

Filipinos Criticise INC, Calling It a Cult

Many Filipinos express anger online as they recall INC's 2022 endorsement of Marcos and Duterte. Critics say INC helped build current power then turned against that same leadership.

In conclusion, the INC is a CULT. The same as KOJC. Prove me wrong. — William John G. Balderama (@WJGBalderama) November 12, 2025

People express worry over INC's political influence during polls. Old claims also return as social media users share past stories about control over members and pressure on dissenters.

Idk idc what you say about INC. I will always view them as a cult consistently supporting corrupt politicians. If you’re a member, know that I have already pre-judged you and I’m not sorry about it. — NovemBERN (@yesthatbern) January 13, 2025

INC faces decades of public criticism that includes reports of intimidation against former members, strict doctrine, and firm demands for loyalty.

Is INC a Cult?

According to Britannica, a group may be seen as a cult once it shows strong control, isolation, rigid rules, or exploitation of followers. Some groups also centre around a prophetic founder who claims divine status. Strict discipline and tension with wider society often appear in such settings.

This INC cult is a joke 🤡 https://t.co/Ga5OOEEltY — jay bazinga (@jay_bazinga) November 16, 2025

Critics say INC shares various traits listed above. Felix Manalo claims he acted as a messenger from the Far East lands through a vision. Members regard Manalo as infallible during the early days.

Karl Keating, a renowned American author who founded Catholic Answers, also described INC followers as moving in lock-step with leaders. He strongly believes that is INC a true cult and says the religious group keeps strict control over doctrine.

Local quasi-Christian sect Iglesia ni Cristo holding a rally for "transperency" is an ironic pantomime act.



Notice how untransperent the INC is with what goes on behind their walls and their finances. How much do the Manalos receive in member tithes?



What about their supposed… pic.twitter.com/s5c4ibgFjO — Ivan 🇵🇭🇻🇦 (@IvanAtHome) November 7, 2025

INC rejects past allegations and insists salvation rests only inside its membership. Others argue that such exclusivity adds fuel for cult claims.

Debate continues as scholars say many religions start small before earning wider acceptance. Whether INC fits cult standards remains for public judgement.